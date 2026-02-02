Nebraska Men's Basketball Remains in Top 10 Despite 0-2 Week

A historic week for Nebraska men's basketball comes to an end, leaving the Huskers showing the first two blemishes to their resume of the season.

Regardless, the Big Red still has a place within the top 10. After a three-point loss to No. 3 Michigan on the road, a game in which Nebraska held the lead for the vast majority of the night, the Huskers returned home to host No. 9 Illinois. A lead at halftime showed promise, but the Huskers eventually went on to fall for the second consecutive time.

Now, after the Week 15 Associated Press Poll was released, Fred Hoiberg's squad finds itself ranked No. 9 in the land. Their two opponents, Michigan (No. 2) and Illinois (No. 5), have both moved inside the top 5 nationally.

Heading into last week, the Huskers were set to take on two teams within the top ten. The first, on the road on Tuesday night against the No. 3 Wolverines, saw Nebraska drop its first game of the year. Hoiberg's squad went into the matchup without starter Rienk Mast or sixth man Braden Frager and still managed to show their worth. It was a game in which the fan base, and many nationally, felt more confident in this team despite suffering defeat, due to their impressive performance given the circumstances.

Back home on Sunday afternoon, the Big Red had the chance to rebound against No. 9 Illinois. Having already beaten the Fighting Illini earlier in the year, there was plenty of reason for optimism going in. However, Illinois proved that beating a team twice is hard to do. After heading into halftime up 39-33, the visitors outscored the Huskers by 15 points in the second half to win convincingly.

Despite going 0-2 on the week, Nebraska is still immensely respected on a national scale. Dropping just four spots to No. 9 not only keeps the Huskers in the top 10, but it also continues what has now become a school record for consecutive weeks inside the top 10 in a season in school history. The streak formerly dated back to the 1965-66 season.

History is still being made, and from comments offered following the loss on Sunday afternoon, Hoiberg's squad is ready to get back to making the plays required to come out on top. Becoming healthier by the day, Nebraska will look to return to full strength this upcoming week as well.

This week, Nebraska gets a bit of a break, playing only one game over the next seven days. However, it will be a trip out to Piscattaway, NJ, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Currently 9-13 (2-9 Big Ten), Rutgers is expected to have its hands full with the Big Red.

The Huskers enter the matchup as clear favorites; however, with two consecutive losses, the Scarlet Knights have reason to believe that victory is obtainable, especially at home. As of Feb. 2, Rutgers has lost five consecutive conference matchups, but will look to change that on the road against UCLA on Tuesday night.

Having to travel to the other coast before coming back home to host the nation's No. 9 team isn't easy, and Nebraska will have every opportunity to get back into the win column this week. Regardless, their best effort will be required to do that, despite being more highly thought of on the national scale.

With Frager and Mast back in the rotation this week, Nebraska will finally return to full force, assuming both players continue their recovery process before Feb. 7. Without making excuses, the Huskers would've inarguably been more suited to take down one or both opponents had they been at full strength; however, hypotheticals don't get anyone very far.

Because of that, the Big Red are where they are and will need to put their best foot forward to keep momentum on their side to end the year. Every game on the schedule remaining is winnable, and this squad has proven that through its play to this point in the year. Now, they'll have to prove their resiliency before earning back the respect they believe they deserve.

It is possible, and if any Nebraska team was capable of doing just that, it's this 2025-26 squad. So don't be surprised if they come out determined on Saturday night. Until then, they get back to focusing on what got them to become the No. 5 team in the country, and slowly try to work their way back to that spot.

Men's Week 15 AP Top 25

Arizona Michigan UConn Duke Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Houston Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Purdue Texas Tech North Carolina Vanderbilt BYU Florida Virginia Saint Louis Clemson Arkansas Saint John's Miami (OH) Louisville 25. Tennessee

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

