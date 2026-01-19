Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s Week Ahead: Home vs. Washington, Tough Road Game at Minnesota

Nebraska’s merry season rolls on this week fueled by a huge leap in two national rankings.

Nebraska is ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Arizona in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Both teams are 18-0. Last weekend, the Huskers were ninth. Nebraska (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) enjoyed two blowout wins last week — 90-55 over visiting Oregon; and 77-58 at Northwestern.

Nebraska also made a big jump in TeamRankings.com. The Huskers are ranked third, up from last week’s ranking of eighth. Arizona is ranked No. 1 and UConn is No. 2.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll will be released Monday. The Huskers were ranked eighth in last week’s poll and after two blowout wins likely will move up.

On the court this week, the Huskers return Wednesday with a home game vs. Washington before hitting the road Saturday at Minnesota, traditionally a difficult place to win for visiting teams.

Both games could be considered trap games. The Washington game … because playing at Minnesota usually is burdensome.

The Minnesota game … because next on the docket for the Huskers is a game at Michigan on Jan. 27.

Huskers vs. Huskies

Washington (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) and Minnesota (10-8, 3-4) are middle-of-the-pack Big Ten teams.

Washington has conference victories over USC (on the road), and Ohio State. The Huskies lost to UCLA (82-80), Michigan (82-72) and Michigan State (80-63) at home. The Huskies lost at Indiana (90-80), at Purdue (81-73).

Washington’s conference losses are reasonably close, except for Michigan State. Losing by only eight points at Purdue is noteworthy. The Huskies hung tough with Michigan last week before losing by 10.

Nebraska will have to pay the most attention to Hannes Steinbach, a 6-foot-11 German forward with skill. He averages 17.8 points per game and could be Nebraska forward Rienk Mast’s responsibility on the defensive end.

If Washington pulls the upset in Lincoln, Steinbach likely will be in the middle of it.

Huskies senior guard Desmond Claude didn’t play against Michigan State on Saturday because of an ankle injury. It was reported that he left the team to concentrate on his health. Claude, a 6-foot-6 guard who transferred from USC, averages 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while starting nine games.

Trouble at Williams Arena

Nebraska’s record at Williams Arena is dreadful at 9-40. The Golden Gophers are coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses at home — 70-69 to USC, and 78-75 to Wisconsin. Before the Gophers play the Huskers, they travel to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Minnesota has significant home wins over Indiana (73-64), and Iowa (70-67).

Guard Cade Tyson averages 21 points per game on a Gophers team that scores the second-fewest points in the Big Ten (72.8). This matchup seems to favor Nebraska, which is third in the conference in points allowed at 65.3.

Minnesota guard Cade Tyson drives around Illinois forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota plays solid defense and is fourth in the conference at 67.3 points per game.

Nebraska ranks eighth in Big Ten scoring at 81.4 points per game. If the Huskers can come close to hitting their average in Williams Arena, they should be in good shape.

It just might not be easy.

Washington at Nebraska

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska 18-0, 7-0 in Big Ten; Washington, 10-8, 2-5 in Big Ten

TV: Big Ten Network

Washington rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 62

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 52

* ESPN Power Rankings: 55

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 63

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Washington is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 8 (new poll is released Monday)

* NCAA Net Ratings: 6 (improved five places)

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 10 (improved one place)

* Kenpom.com: 13

* ESPN Power Rankings: 19

* Top 25 and 1: 2 (improved seven places)

* Team Rankings.com: 3 (improved five places)

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 2-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The next Bracketology will be released Tuesday.

Nebraska-Washington analysis

After playing Washington, Nebraska’s next three games are killers — at Minnesota, at Michigan and back at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a revenge game for Illinois on Feb. 1.

Washington's best hope for a win is if Steinbach goes off for a huge game. His length and shooting touch could carry the Huskies.

Washington forward Hannes Steinbach (6) drives towards the basket while guarded by Ohio State center Ivan Njegovan (7). | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Every Big Ten team offers a challenge, although Nebraska dusted off Wisconsin by 30 and Oregon by 35. Nebraska’s challenge against the Huskies will be simple: Don’t look ahead at its two-game road trip, and stay focused on Washington. That’s where a loyal and loud home crowd will help.

Nebraska at Minnesota

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis

Records: Nebraska 18-0, 7-0 in Big Ten; Minnesota, 10-8, 3-4 in Big Ten

TV: FS1

Minnesota rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 87

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 84

* ESPN Power Rankings: 70

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 74

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Minnesota is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 8 (new poll is released Monday)

* NCAA Net Ratings: 6 (improved five places)

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 10 (improved one place)

* Kenpom.com: 13

* ESPN Power Rankings: 19

* Top 25 and 1: 2 (improved seven places)

* Team Rankings.com: 3 (improved five places)

In Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 2-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska-Minnesota analysis

Minnesota is 9-2 at home while this will be Nebraska’s fifth road game. Nebraska comes into games now with a big red target on its back as a top-10 team that has generated a ton of attention.

Nebraska, on paper, has more talent and more ways to utilize that talent. Trap game or not, Williams Arena is no bargain for any visiting team, even 18-0 ones (maybe 19-0 by Saturday). This game truly feels like a one- or two-possession affair.

