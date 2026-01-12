Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence Provides Clutch Scoring ... and Leadership

There’s just something about Indiana’s Assembly Hall that brings out the best in Nebraska senior guard Jamarques Lawrence.

And for the Huskers and their undefeated season, Lawrence’s 27-point performance against Indiana on Saturday was perfect timing. It was his career high in a road game.

Lawrence’s huge game helped eighth-ranked Nebraska rally from a 16-point, second-half deficit. The Huskers won, 83-77, to improve their record to 16-0. Nebraska returns to action Tuesday night against Oregon (8 CT, Big Ten Network) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers were 10th in last week's AP Top 25 Poll.

Lawrence was 5-of-8 from distance and had five rebounds and three assists. ESPN highlights included Lawrence's second-half, three-pointer from the left wing.

As a Huskers sophomore in the 2023-24 season, Lawrence lit up Assembly Hall with a season-high 19 points that included hitting 5-of-5 from distance. He also had six rebounds and five assists.

He outdid himself in the same building Saturday.

Lawrence was ‘incredible’

“Listen, I don’t know,” Lawrence said in a postgame news conference about his success at Assembly Hall. “For one, I just love this gym, it’s just unique.

“Just the floor and just something about the rims is just, I don’t know, maybe just shooters’ rims. This year I just try to refresh my mindset each and every game. But it’s just funny how every time I come in this building, it’s just a great game for me.”

Lawrence is a 6-foot-3 senior from Plainfield, N.J., who is enjoying an encore reunion with the Huskers. He played at Nebraska as a freshman and sophomore and spent last season at Rhode Island.

Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen is impressed with senior Jamarques Lawrence's contributions. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Obviously, he was incredible tonight,” Nebraska junior guard Cale Jacobsen said in a news conference after the victory over Indiana.

“He just continues to lead through the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows of games. He’s consistent.

“He’s always a leader for us. So tonight, when you get to see him score more, hasn’t always been scoring for Jamarques this year but tonight we needed him to score and he really stepped up took that challenge on.

“Tonight, obviously he exploded and that’s what he can do for us. I credit his maturity and leadership in the way he’s returned to us and it’s a whole new level this year.”

Huskers on a roll

Everything has been a whole new level this year for the Huskers, the last remaining undefeated Big Ten team. In last week’s Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology, the Huskers are projected to be a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The latest Bracketology will be released Tuesday morning. After Oregon, the Huskers visit Northwestern on Saturday.

“The resolve of this team, it just keeps showing up,” Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg said in a postgame news conference. Hoiberg won his 100th game for the Huskers at Indiana, with 108 losses.

“And that’s we talked about in the locker room. It was nine-point [deficit at halftime]. Jamarques Lawrence was unbelievable. He was exhausted out there, and we started finding a way to get some deflections early on.

“We had seven deflections in the first five minutes, and then it was nonexistent for a while, when they made their run, and then we got it going again.”

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg talks to guard Jamarques Lawrence during the second half against Ohio State. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Lawrence’s leadership

For the season, Lawrence averages 10.5 points per game along with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Maybe just as important as his stats, Lawrence’s senior leadership fits in on a veteran team that continues to show poise and overcome obstacles. Nebraska won conference games last week against Ohio State and Indiana, teams that could make the NCAA Tournament.

“Yeah, in every possible way, he was great out there,” Hoiberg said about Lawrence. “Ran the show for us, getting pressure.

“We didn’t give him a rest there in the second half. He was expending so much energy, but I told him to suck all the air out of the building before I take him out.

“Just as good as he was playing in the rhythm he was in. But you know, that’s a gutty win by our guys. And you know, you go down 16, you have adversity. You’re coming off two really emotional games. Find a way to bounce back and get another big one.”

The Big Ten season rolls on. Every game is difficult, or is expected to be. And now, at 16-0, the Huskers are wearing an uncommon target on their back. Every team wants to knock off a top-10 club.

“I think Cale [said] it,” Lawrence said. “Most of us have been in this league. Even Pryce [Sandfort], he hasn’t been with us, but he’s played in this league before [at Iowa].

“There’s no easy game and we’re just older, more experienced. Coming into this game, we knew that they [Indiana] were going on big runs. So we just had to stay poised.

“We didn’t know when the run was going to happen. At end of the day, we just keep fighting. That’s what I love about this team.”

More From Nebraska On SI