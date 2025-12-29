Predicting Winners of Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball Games Through January

Nebraska men’s basketball team is back at work after its holiday break. The Huskers are enjoying the best of holiday seasons with their 12-0 record, and the school’s highest ranking in the history of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The No. 13-ranked Huskers have received a ton of national media attention. And why not? Nebraska truly is one of best and surprise stories of the college basketball season. They have balanced scoring, depth, an unselfish nature and play good defense.

The Huskers are more than halfway to exceeding last season's regular-season win total of 21. And they accomplished this before New Year's Day.

Everyone knows, presumably, this magic carpet ride will slow down. Eighteen games remain in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten. And if you thought Big Ten football could be a bloodbath — with three of the eight remaining teams in the College Football Playoff from the Big Ten — wait until you get into the teeth of Big Ten basketball.

There’s nothing quite like a late-January showdown at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, where the Golden Gophers — always good but often not good enough — will be waiting to pull an inevitable upset, as they’re known to do.

Let’s predict the Huskers’ January games, plus the non-conference game vs. New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Dec. 30: New Hampshire

The Wildcats are 4-8, with seven of the losses on the road: at Clemson, Harvard, George Mason, Providence, Fairfield, Dartmouth and Saint Louis. UNH suffered a home loss to Brown and it has victories over Curry, Emmanuel (Mass.), Boston U. and Stonehill.

Prediction: Nebraska, in a big way, over UNH, 80-64.

Jan. 2: Michigan State

Now, it’s time to get serious. Sparty has been the preeminent Big Ten basketball program of the 21st Century. Beyond winning the conference’s last national championship in 2000, Tom Izzo’s team always has quality starters, depth, shooters and toughness.

This is 100 percent a benchmark game for the Huskers. Knock off 11-1 MSU, and you’re telling the nation that the win at Illinois wasn’t a fluke and, yes, Nebraska is going be a Big Ten threat the rest of season.

Prediction: Michigan State 67, Nebraska 62.

Jan. 5: at Ohio State

This will be Nebraska’s second major road test in the conference. The basketball Buckeyes (9-3) always seem to be in that tier of conference teams that are good, not great, maybe a tournament team. OSU hasn’t made the NCAAs since 2021-22. The Buckeyes nearly had a statement victory over North Carolina on Dec. 20, only to lose, 71-70, in the final minute.

Prediction: If Nebraska is for real, the Huskers win this in a last-possession type of game. Nebraska 73, Ohio State 70.

Jan. 10: at Indiana

Darian DeVries is the new Hoosiers coach and IU is hoping for a Curt Cignetti-type of turnaround for its once-storied basketball program. The Hoosiers are 10-3 with their best wins over a decent Kansas State team, and a rout over visiting Penn State. The losses are more significant: at Minnesota and Kentucky, and home vs. Louisville.

Prediction: Despite the history of the programs, at this place and time, it feels like the Huskers are a little better than IU, even on the road. Nebraska’s superior depth might prove the difference at a tough place to play. But, still, defeating Indiana is a chore. Indiana 74, Nebraska 68.

Jan. 13: Oregon

These aren’t the high-flying football Ducks. Oregon (7-6) already had a five-game losing streak and is without an impressive win. The Ducks have lost to Auburn, San Diego State, Creighton (by 10), USC, UCLA and Gonzaga.

Prediction: Nebraska has too much firepower and the home-court advantage of Pinnacle Bank Arena will play a big role. Nebraska 83, Oregon 75.

Jan. 17: at Northwestern

Chris Collins’ Wildcats fattened up on non-conference games but have lost conference games to Wisconsin and Ohio State and have lost to Virginia, Oklahoma State and Butler. Northwestern is 7-5.

Prediction: Northwestern is tough at home, but we suspect the Huskers are going to be tough home and away. Nebraska 82, Northwestern 75.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort shoots against North Dakota at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jan. 21: Washington

The 8-4 Huskies have an impressive, eight-point road win at USC. They also have a two-point home loss to UCLA, plus an unexpected road loss at Seattle.

Prediction: Good teams always should be on the lookout for home upsets by inferior teams. This has that kind of potential, but the Huskers have too much top-to-bottom talent. Nebraska 77, Washington 67.

Jan. 24: at Minnesota

Minneapolis’ Williams Arena is the kind of barn where favored teams go to lose. Ask Indiana, a 73-64 loser to the Gophers (7-5). On paper, Nebraska is the better team. That advantage is negated at Williams.

Minnesota sophomore guard Isaac Asuma averages 10.2 points per game and 4.7 assists. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Prediction: Minnesota 74, Nebraska 71.

Jan. 27: at Michigan

The Wolverines (11-0) are the No. 2-ranked team in the nation. ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has predicted Michigan to win the national title. Michigan has size and lots of it. The Wolverines have an excellent point guard in Elliott Gadeau. They have scorers and rebounders all over the floor. This will be a good litmus test for the Huskers to see where they stand against one of the nation's elite teams.

Prediction: Michigan 88, Nebraska 79.

January summary: We predict the Huskers will go 4-4 in January.

