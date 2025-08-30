Nebraska vs Oklahoma Basketball Tickets Available Sept. 3
College basketball fans, mark your calendars. Nebraska and Oklahoma will square off on the hardwood once again. this time in a neutral site affair in South Dakota.
Tickets for this long-awaited clash officially go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. CDT.
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: A Rivalry Reborn
The Nebraska-Oklahoma basketball rivalry stretches back to 1921. And over decades of Big Eight and Big 12 battles, the matchups became a staple of Midwest sports culture. The Sooners hold a 105-83 all-time edge. However, every meeting carried a spark that mirrored the school’s legendary football rivalry.
Since Nebraska’s move to the Big Ten in 2011, the programs have rarely crossed paths. Their most recent meeting came in 2022 at the ESPN Events Invitational, where Oklahoma secured a 69-56 win.
This November brings the rivalry back to center stage in a game that promises both nostalgia and fresh intensity. For fans who lived through the glory days of Big Eight basketball, it’s a chance to revisit old battles.
Ticket Information and Venue Details
The excitement is already building, and demand for tickets will be fierce. Sales will be handled exclusively through Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster.com. And with the historic nature of this matchup, a quick sellout is expected.
Adding to the hype is the unique setting. The showdown will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It’s a venue that has become a premier stage for marquee college basketball matchups.
With a capacity of just over 3,200 fans, the Pentagon offers an intimate yet electric environment that ensures every seat feels close to the action. This will be the third straight year Nebraska has played a high-profile opponent at the Pentagon, and with Husker Nation known for traveling well, fans can expect a sea of red filling the arena. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, a date already circled by both fan bases.
Nebraska Ready to Test Its Growth
Coming off a 21-14 season in 2024-25 that ended with them lifting the inaugural College Basketball Crown, Nebraska enters with confidence and momentum. Under Coach Fred Hoiberg, the team is building a foundation of consistency in the ever-competitive Big Ten.
Nebraska’s roster brings both experience and fresh talent. Five key letterwinners return, including starters Berke Buyuktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with sharpshooter Connor Essegian.
A major boost comes from the return of senior Rienk Mast, who missed last season due to injury but previously earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. His comeback has been a focal point of the offseason, highlighted in the inspiring video series The Road Back | Rienk Mast’s Return to Basketball. On top of that, a highly rated transfer class has ranked in the top 20 by the On3 Transfer Portal Index.
Standing across from Nebraska will be an Oklahoma team that is equally hungry. The Sooners finished 20-14 last season, earning a berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Under head coach Porter Moser, Oklahoma is known for its aggressive defense, athletic rosters, and disciplined play.
Following the clash with Oklahoma, Nebraska will continue its challenging non-conference slate with the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 21-22. But first, all eyes will be on Sioux Falls, where Huskers and Sooners collide once more.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.