Nebraska Women's Basketball's All-Quarter-Century Team
There have been 25 full seasons of Nebraska men's basketball in the 2000s.
Over the past 25 seasons with three different coaches, Nebrasketball has gone 464-324. During that time, there have been 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a pair of Sweet 16 runs.
As individuals, six Huskers have been taken in the WNBA draft. At the conference level, Nebraska has had 30 All-Big 12 and All-Big Ten selections, including 16 on the first team.
With the help of experts, below is the All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska women's basketball.
Lindsey Moore, 2010-13
A four-year starter, Moore helped Nebraska make a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances. She helped the 2009-10 team to a 29-0 start and a Sweet 16 appearance, making that same round in 2013. Moore made a pair of All-Big Ten teams and was an honorable mention All-American as a senior.
Moore left Nebraska as the program's career leader in assists, consecutive starts, victories, and minutes played, while holding the season records for assists and minutes played. She recorded the first triple-double in program history. Moore still holds the career assists record and ranks No. 12 on the all-time scoring chart.
Kiera Hardy, 2004-07
A scoring machine in the mid-2000s, Hardy led Nebraska back to the NCAA Tournament in 2007 after a seven-year drought. A three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, she led the league in scoring in 2004-05 with 20.9 points a game during the conference slate.
Hardy left Nebraska as the all-time three pointer made leader, a statistic she now ranks second in. She holds two of the top 10 spots for most threes made in a single season. Hardy ranks No. 6 on the all-time scoring chart.
Kelsey Griffin, 2006-10
Despite missing a year for an injury, Griffin went out with one of the best seasons in program history. She helped Nebraska make a trio of NCAA Tournaments, including the 2010 run to the Sweet 16. That season Griffin earn her third first-team All-Big 12 honor while being named a first-team All-American.
Griffin's name litters the record books for single-game, season, and career performances. Her 2009-10 season record for free throws made and attempted still stands. Her single-season double-doubles record is also still intact, though her career number fell to No. 2 this past season. Griffin ranks No. 4 for career scoring and No. 5 for career rebounding.
Griffin became the third Husker to have her number retired, joining Karen Jennings and Maurtice Ivy in 2014.
Jordan Hooper, 2011-14
Although Hooper arrived right after the 2010 team's magical run, she made quick work of continuing that success. She led the Huskers to another trio of NCAA Tournament appearances and another Sweet 16 run. The 2013-14 season saw Hooper earn her third first-team All-Big Ten honor, first All-American honor, and the team win the program's only conference tournament title in history.
Hooper holds two of the top 10 scoring seasons in Husker history. While only Natalie Romeo has made more three-pointers in a single season, Hooper holds the career mark. Hooper ranks No. 2 in all-time scoring, No. 4 in all-time rebounding, and No. 2 in all-time double-doubles.
Hooper became the fourth Husker to have her number retired, joining Karen Jennings, Maurtice Ivy, and Kelsey Griffin in 2024.
Alexis Markowski, 2022-25
The most recent Husker on this list, Markowski is the only player in program history to make four all-conference teams, with none being honorable mention. Like others above, Markowski helped her teams to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
Markowski worked her way into the starting lineup as a freshman and then never relinquished the role, earning her time on the floor as a double-double machine. This past season, she blitzed past the career mark that had been held by Jordan Hooper and Kelsey Griffin. She holds two of the top four seasons for double-doubles in Husker history. Markowski ranks No. 7 on the all-time scoring chart and No. 2 on the all-time rebounding list.
What If?
Jessica Shepard, 2016-17
While there are a number of players that have solid arguments to be among the five above - Rachel Theriot, Jaz Shelley - perhaps none have a bigger argument than Shepard. The biggest deficit for the Nebraska native compared to the others is longevity, as she was only in Lincoln for two seasons.
While these were the only two seasons from 2010-18 that did not result in an NCAA Tournament appearance, Shepard's star was no less bright. A two-time All-Big Ten selection and the 2016 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, she ranks No. 4 for career points per game and No. 2 for career rebounds per game. In terms of career totals, she ranks No. 27 for points, No. 25 for rebounds, and No. 6 for double-doubles. If you double her two-year numbers (no, not scientifically accurate, but a "what if" experiment), then she would rank third, fifth, and second.
Instead, she transferred to Notre Dame, where she played in two national championship games and won one of them. She was first-team All-ACC twice and made the All-American team as a senior.
Nebraska Women's Basketball All-Quarter-Century Team
- G Lindsey Moore
- G Kiera Hardy
- F Kelsey Griffin
- F Jordan Hooper
- C Alexis Markowski
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.