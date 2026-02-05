Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 8 Michigan

Nebraska women's basketball's poor luck against ranked opponents continued on Wednesday.

The Huskers led for more than 10 minutes in the game, but fell at the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines, 88-76. Michigan improved to 20-3 on the year and 11-1 in the Big Ten Conference, while Nebraska fell to 16-7 overall and 5-7 in the league.

NU is now 0-6 against AP Top 25 teams. The Huskers are 16-1 against unranked opponents.

The largest lead of the first half was held by Michigan at six points with 4:05 to go in the second quarter. That difference was the same three minutes later, before Nebraska closed the half with a flurry.

The Huskers got three-pointers from Kennadi Williams and Emily Fischer. Petra Bozan made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to give Nebraska an 8-0 run and a 44-42 lead at the break.

Nebraska's largest lead was also six points, which came in the first minute of the third quarter as a pair of Britt Prince layups gave the Big Red a 12-0 run.

But Michigan answered with a 9-1 run, sparking several lead changes for the rest of the quarter. By the time the buzzer sounded, the Wolverines held a 69-64 lead.

Amiah 👉 corner pocket



Big Red back in front pic.twitter.com/vD649lv7kg — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 5, 2026

Then came a fourth quarter filled with droughts for both teams.

After Bozan's layup 19 seconds into the frame, the Huskers would not make another shot for the next four minutes of action. They would also have a nearly three-minute drought later in the quarter.

Michigan, on the other hand, built a nine-point lead before going on its own four-minute drought. Still, the Wolverines were able to extend the difference to double digits and stay in sole possession of second in the Big Ten standings.

The game featured 21 lead changes and nine ties.

Nebraska shot 44.1% for the game, including 9-of-21 on three-pointers. Michigan made 53.1% of its shots, making 8-of-22 from deep.

Prince and Amiah Hargrove led Nebraska in scoring with 16 points each. Hargrove also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Bozan reached double figures with 12 points.

Michigan had a distinct advantage on the boards. The Wolverines won the rebounding battle, 40-25. They also had more than twice as many offensive rebounds (13-6).

Nebraska returns to action with a home game against Maryland on Saturday. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

