Nebraska Women's Basketball Handles North Carolina A&T

LINCOLN — Nebraska women's basketball is still perfect.

The No. 25 Huskers got up early and never let the Aggies of North Carolina A&T back into it, cruising to a 76-35 victory. NU is now 3-0, while A&T falls to 1-2.

Nebraska women's basketball stays perfect with a home win over North Carolina A&T. pic.twitter.com/NJxp0eWRFu — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 11, 2026

An early Natalie Potts and Britt Prince show put the Huskers up 15-1. That run included a trio of Prince three-pointers.

Prince outscored the Aggies in the first quarter, 14-6. At the half, it was Prince with a 16-15 advantage, while Nebraska had pushed out to 34.

The Huskers cruised the rest of the way, but not everything was easy for the Big Red.

A&T, particularly when Prince was out of the game, went into a zone trap that gave Nebraska issues. When in place full-court and trapping once the ball crossed into the frontcourt, the Huskers were routinely sped up and turned the ball over. NU ended the game with an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers. The Aggies finished with 17 turnovers.

"That was a good test for us," Prince said. "A different kind of team that pressures a lot."

Britt Prince has scored at least 19 points in every game this season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers shot 56.9% for the game, including 7-for-22 on three-pointers. The Aggies made 31.1% of their shots, tallying just 1-of-11 from deep.

With that poor shooting by the visitors, Nebraska was able to dominate the glass to the tune of a 41-18 advantage. NU turned 10 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

Prince led all scorers with 24 points. She's now averaging 22.0 points a game this season. The junior also had three rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot, and three steals.

Amiah Hargrove (13) and Ashlyn Koupal (11) also scored in double figures. Hargrove notched a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Amiah Hargrove had a double-double in Tuesday's win over North Carolina A&T. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Kennadi Williams added a game-high seven assists. That's the best of her career.

Logan Nissley made her season debut. In 15 minutes off the bench, she contributed two points, one rebound, three assists, and a steal.

"Logan's such a glue player for us," Hargove said. "Just so happy to see, from all the work she's put in in the offseason. She means so much to this team."

Nebraska leaves Lincoln on Saturday to face Kansas at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

"(Jaliya Davis and S'Mya Nichols) are very, very strong players that finish a lot of points in the paint and a lot of points at the free throw line," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. "Our ability to have some depth there, have a lot of people contributing, and trying to do a good job of defending in that paint area is going to be critical in Saturday's ball game."

The next home game will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17 against Mount St. Mary's.

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