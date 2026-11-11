Three Instant Reactions to Nebraska's 76-35 Thrashing of North Carolina A&T

No. 25 Nebraska women's basketball improves to 3-0 following a third-straight 25+ point victory. The 76-35 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies marks their fourth straight perfect start after three games and their eighth under head coach Amy Williams.

Britt Prince paced both teams with 24 points on 15 shots, including 4 three-point shots. Amiah Hargrove earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Ashlyn Koupal added 11 points and eight rebounds. And Kennadi Williams had a career-high seven assists.

The Huskers shot 57% from the field and held the Aggies to 31%, including only one made three-pointer on 11 attempts. Nebraska dominated North Carolina A&T in nearly every category, including rebounding (41 to 18), bench points (27-17), points in the paint (42-24), and fast-break points (13-7).

Read on for instant reactions to the Nebraska win.

Fast Starts, Cool Finishes in the First Half

Nebraska began the game on a 6-0 run and forced North Carolina A&T to take an early timeout. With just over 4:30 left in the first quarter, the Huskers had a 15-1 lead over the Aggies. Over the next four and a half minutes, both teams would score five points each.

The second quarter began exactly the same. Nebraska on a 6-0 run, N.C. A&T called a timeout; Nebraska's offense cooled off.

With just over five minutes remaining in the half, the Huskers held a 21-point lead. By halftime, the lead was down to 19. In the last 5 minutes of each half, Nebraska only scored a total of 10 points. They turned the ball over a total of 8 times in that same time frame. All but two of their turnovers came in the back half of the quarters.

It's difficult to pinpoint the cause of these momentum changes on any one thing, as basketball is a game of ebbs and flows. But one pattern did emerge from the first half and that was Prince. She was the majority of Nebraska's offense, accounting for 16 of the team's 34 points. When she wasn't on the court, Nebraska's bench only scored 4 points. The team, in general, struggled to keep their offense flowing whenever Prince wasn't out with them.

In the second half, this was less of an issue for the team. That's a good sign of the team's ability to step up. And they will survive these kinds of situations against a team like North Carolina A&T. But it is something to keep an eye on as the quality of their opponent increases.

Logan Nissley Checks In For the First Time

Nebraska guard Logan Nissley looks for an opening against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis on March 6, 2025. | Nebraska Athletics

At the 5:37 mark in the first quarter, senior sharpshooter Logan Nissley officially began her 2026-27 campaign. She had been recovering from a late off-season foot surgery and was unavailable for the first two games of the season.

Nissley currently sits in sixth at Nebraska for career three-point shots made at 179 and only needs four more to move into the top 5. Last season, she led the team with 65 triples, shooting at a sizzling 43.4%. Across her three seasons, she averages 7.6 points and 1.8 3-point shots made per game at a 39.8% clip.

In her first game back, Nissley played 15 minutes, the third most of all bench players. She went two-for-two on free throws, logged three assists, and one steal. "Logan's such a glue player," Hargrove said after the game. "She means so much to this team. She's such a great leader and her voice really helps us offensively and defensively, so it's great to have her back out there again."

Expect to see her time and impact increase as the season progresses and she gets her feet under her (pun intended).

North Carolina A&T Played a Physical Game and That's a Good Thing for Nebraska

Nebraska had to fight through a physical North Carolina A&T defense on their way to a 76-35 victory | Nebraska Athletics

"That was a good test for us," Prince said in the post-game when asked about the Aggies' physicality. "A different kind of team that pressures a lot and that kind of stuff. We're always trying to be the grittier team."

At the end of the third quarter, Emily Fisher took a flagrant foul from an increasingly frustrated Rania Curry, and Fisher was thrown to the ground. When asked if it was a badge of honor, Fisher proudly said she was ready to take whatever was coming. "It got us free throws, it got us easy points, I'll do it again."

One area where the Huskers excelled that won't necessarily be reflected in the stat line is their resiliency. North Carolina A&T had a total of 15 fouls called against them, but with a stricter whistle, they could have had more. Rather than letting the non-calls get to them, Nebraska kept focused on playing their game. "It's about bouncing back," Fisher said, commenting that their fuel is to get back on defense and keep fighting and hitting the floor.

The Big Ten is tough. If Nebraska wants to improve on their 7-11 record, they'll need to be able to play through and be equally as tough, both physically and mentally.

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