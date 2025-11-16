All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Holds Off North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon

The Huskers were pushed by Summit League NDSU, but got the win to stay undefeated on the year.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Kennadi Williams drives against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Nebraska guard Kennadi Williams drives against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball held on against a tougher-than-predicted North Dakota State opponent Sunday afternoon.

Playing at the famed Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Huskers got the win, 82-70. NU stays undefeated at 4-0 while NDSU falls to 2-2.

This was the first-ever regular-season contest between the two programs.

Returning first-team All-Summit League forward Avery Koenen did everything possible to keep her Bison in the contest. The Minnesota native scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, adding nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot.

But Nebraska was able to do more as a team. While the rest of NDSU shot 17-for45 (37.8%), the Huskers made 60% of their shots.

Four Huskers scored in double figures, led by the 17 points from Amiah Hargrove off the bench. The talented sophomore made all seven of her shots, including one three-pointer, adding a team-high seven rebounds.

Nebraska players wave to the crowd at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after defeating North Dakota State.
Nebraska players wave to the crowd at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after defeating North Dakota State. / Nebraska Athletics

The other double-figure scorers were Britt Prince (16), Jessica Petrie (12), and Claire Johnson (10).

The Bison gave the Huskers fits early, leading 10-4. Although the Big Red would answer with a 10-0 run, NDSU fought to take a 32-26 lead midway through the second quarter.

NU led 42-34 at the half, which was about the difference until the Huskers held a double-digit lead for most of the final frame.

Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host Oral Roberts. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST, with the game to be streamed on B1G+.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

  • Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
  • Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
  • Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
  • Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
  • Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m. B1G+
  • Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic) 5 p.m. FloHoops
  • Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops
  • Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
  • Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
  • Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
  • Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
  • Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
  • Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
  • Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
  • Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
  • Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
  • Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
  • Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
  • Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
  • Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
  • Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
  • Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
  • Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
  • Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
  • Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
  • Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
  • Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
  • Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
  • Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
  • March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball