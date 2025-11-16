Nebraska Women's Basketball Holds Off North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon
Nebraska women's basketball held on against a tougher-than-predicted North Dakota State opponent Sunday afternoon.
Playing at the famed Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Huskers got the win, 82-70. NU stays undefeated at 4-0 while NDSU falls to 2-2.
This was the first-ever regular-season contest between the two programs.
Returning first-team All-Summit League forward Avery Koenen did everything possible to keep her Bison in the contest. The Minnesota native scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, adding nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot.
But Nebraska was able to do more as a team. While the rest of NDSU shot 17-for45 (37.8%), the Huskers made 60% of their shots.
Four Huskers scored in double figures, led by the 17 points from Amiah Hargrove off the bench. The talented sophomore made all seven of her shots, including one three-pointer, adding a team-high seven rebounds.
The other double-figure scorers were Britt Prince (16), Jessica Petrie (12), and Claire Johnson (10).
The Bison gave the Huskers fits early, leading 10-4. Although the Big Red would answer with a 10-0 run, NDSU fought to take a 32-26 lead midway through the second quarter.
NU led 42-34 at the half, which was about the difference until the Huskers held a double-digit lead for most of the final frame.
Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host Oral Roberts. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST, with the game to be streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic) 5 p.m. FloHoops
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
