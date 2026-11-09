Nebraska Women's Basketball Moves into AP Top 25

Nebraska women's basketball is red hot to start the 2026-2027 season, and their efforts have earned them a No. 25 ranking in Monday's AP poll.

Coming in hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zSNUDLLfne — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) November 9, 2026

The Huskers are 2-0 to start the year with dominant wins over San Jose State (81-54) and Western Illinois (98-35). The Huskers are shooting 47% from the field while adding a 31% clip from beyond the arc and nearly 78% from behind the free throw line.

Nebraska is poised for a strong 2026-27 campaign after returning a core group of starters from last year's squad that finished 19-13 overall. That group made it to the first round of the NCAA tournament, picking up a win in the First Four.

Top returners include juniors Britt Prince, Amaiah Hargrove, and Kennadi Williams, and senior Logan Nissley. The Huskers also bring back seniors Allison Weidner and Natalie Potts - both sat out last season due to injuries.

Prince leads the Huskers this year, averaging 21 points and five rebounds per game. Hargrove is also off to a strong start averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Huskers hold plenty of depth on its 12 player roster. Potts adds 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and freshman Ashlyn Koupal also averages 11.5 points as well as 3.5 rebounds per contest, giving the Huskers four players averaging double figures.

Weidner (7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and Emily Fisher (8.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg) also provide plenty of weapons for the Huskers.

Nebraska is one of 10 Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No.2 Michigan, No.3 USC, No.10 UCLA, No. 11 Iowa, No. 16 Washington, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 18 Minnesota, No. 20 Maryland, and No. 22 Illinois,

Nebraska will kick off its Big Ten slate facing the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Dec. 5 and round out the year with three non-conference games ( North Dakota, Texas A&M, California). Conference play gets back in full swing on Dec. 29 when Nebraska hosts Washington.

The Huskers' next matchup is against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game can be streamed on B1G+.

AP Top 25

South Carolina Michigan USC UConn Duke Texas Louisville Vanderbilt LSU UCLA Iowa Kentucky Notre Dame Oklahoma TCU Washington Ohio State Minnesota Oklahoma State Maryland Ole Miss Illinois North Carolina West Virginia Nebraska