Nebraska Women's Basketball Signs Three Top Regional Recruits

Amy Williams is hitting her stride with high school recruiting.

This isn't to say that her first several classes weren't good, but these last few have been easily among her best. That includes three signees for the 2027 class on Wednesday.

Below is the latest class of future Huskers.

Addison Medeck

Nebraska signee Addison Medeck | Nebraska Athletics

The top in-state recruit by 247Sports, Papillion-La Vista South's Addison Medeck was a first-team Classs A All-State selection as a junior. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while hitting 59% of her shots from the field last season as her team struggled through an 8-15 campaign.

On the club circuit, Medeck played for ETG Midwest Elite out of Council Bluffs, coached by Ann Prince and Andy Markowski. The same program that current Husker Britt Prince played for during her prep career, Medeck helped it to the 3SSB 17U national title in 2024.

“We are thrilled to officially add Addison Medeck to Husker women’s basketball. She brings size, mobility and an aggressive rebounder into our frontcourt," Williams said. "She brings a tough interior presence with great potential to stretch the floor. I’m most excited for the intangibles with Addison. She plays with a great motor and energy, she is extremely coachable, has a strong desire to improve and is a vocal and encouraging teammate.”

Medeck is currently ranked as the No. 8 center in the class of 2027 and the No. 46 overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. She is No. 78 in the ESPN Sports Center NEXT 100, immediately in front of fellow Husker signee Brinley Altenburg at No. 79.

Outside of basketball, Medeck has medaled in the shot put each of the last two seasons, helping her school win last year's Class A State Track Championship.

Medeck chose Nebraska over Missouri, Iowa, Utah, Northwestern, and Drake, among more than a dozen offers.

"I chose Nebraska because I love the way they utilize their posts and forwards within their offense," Medeck said. "They are constantly moving, involved in the action, and given so many opportunities to score. I also fell in love with the girls and coaching staff. We connected right away, and the time I spent with them just felt right.



"They also gave me so much insight into how they envision developing me as a player and utilizing my skill set to help the team. Another thing that made Nebraska special to me was the opportunity to stay close to my community and have the people who have supported me throughout my journey come watch and cheer me on. I think having that support so close to home will make the experience even more meaningful and special."

Brinley Altenburg

Nebraska signee Brinley Altenburg | Nebraska Athletics

About three-and-a-half hours north of Lincoln, Brinley Altenburg brings dynamic offense from her time at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 19.3 points and 3.7 rebounds as a junior to earn first-team all-state honors for the third straight season.

At the South Dakota Class AA state tournament, she averaged 26.3 points over three games.

“We are so excited to finally officially add Brinley to our women’s basketball family," Williams said. "She is a prolific shooting guard that is a constant offensive threat. She is competitive and committed to perfecting her game, which fits right in with our team’s culture. She is poised to have an outstanding career as a Husker!”

The southpaw is the No. 1-rated player in South Dakota. Altenburg played alongside current Husker freshman Ashlyn Koupal for Coach Dickson Jensen and the All-Iowa Attack. Altenburg was also a forward on Jefferson's soccer team and competed in track for one season.

Altenburg received more than 20 Division I offers before choosing Nebraska over Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Purdue, among many others.

"I chose Nebraska because of the incredible coaching staff," Altenburg said. "From my first visit on campus, it felt like home. There is a strong family culture within the program that I am so excited to be a part of while also competing at the highest level in the Big Ten."

MaryAnn Kenyon

Nebraska signee MaryAnn Kenyon | Nebraska Athletics

Sticking with recruiting border states, Williams picked up a commitment and then a signature from 6-foot-1 forward MaryAnn Kenyon out of Chesterfield, Missouri.

As a junior at Marquette High School, Kenyon averaged 22.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks. She made 65.8% of her shots from the field, making better than 50% of her three-pointers.

“We cannot wait to have MaryAnn in a Husker uniform," Williams said. "Her length, versatility and high basketball IQ make her the perfect fit in our system and culture. Offensively she has great vision, understands spacing, and has a knack for making everyone else around her better. Her length can be very disruptive on the defensive side, and she is willing to use that size to go grab rebounds.”

Kenyon also played club basketball with Napheesa Collier Elite, the same program that produced current Husker Natalie Potts.

"I loved the coaches and players and how dedicated they are to winning," Kenyon said. "I feel like I will develop my game the most at Nebraska over the other schools I was looking at."

Kenyon chose Nebraska over Marshall, Belmont, and Eastern Michigan.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.