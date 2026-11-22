For another year, the state of Nebraska is red.

Or black, as the Husker wore their black uniforms for the annual rivalry with the Bluejays. Nebraska went up to Creighton, playing at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, and won 55-45. That keeps No. 23 NU undefeated at 6-0. CU falls to 4-2.

This gives Nebraska back-to-back wins in the rivalry. The Huskers control the all-time series 33-19, despite the Bluejays posting an 8-1 run from 2016-17 to 2024-25. The last time Nebraska beat Creighton at least two years in a row was just before that run: 2013-14 to 2015-16.

Amiah Hargrove shoots over a Creighton defender at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Despite Nebraska averaging 94.6 points and winning by 47.8, Creighton proved a tougher foe to run away from. The Bluejays held the Huskers to just 25% shooting in the first quarter and 28.8% in the first half. Still, it was the Big Red with a 29-26 lead at the break, thanks to an Ashlyn Koupal jumper in the closing seconds.

After a pair of Allison Weidner free throws opened the third quarter, Creighton posted a 4-0 run. Nebraska then went on a 13-7 run for the rest of the quarter.

Midway through the final frame, a Weidner layup sparked a 7-0 run to put the Big Red up by double digits. NU made all four of its last four shots in the game.

Creighton, who had a six-minute drought without a made shot, never threated down the stretch.

The Huskers shot 43.1% for the game, including 5-of-17 on three-pointers. The Bluejays made 30.9% of their shots, making 4-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Britt Prince led all scorers with 18 points. She added four rebounds and a game-high six assists.

Allison Weidner drives to the basket against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Weidner joined Prince in double figures with 11 points.

Freshman Mya Moore led Creighton with 12 points.

In a game that was close through three-and-a-half quarters, Nebraska dominated the glass, 43-29. NU also had 14 assists, twice as many as Creighton.

For the second straight season, Nebraska made more three-pointers in the game. Last year, it was a 9-6 advantage. Before 2025, NU hadn't held an advantage behind the arc since 2008.

This is the first time since Dec. 3, 2000, that Creighton has made fewer than five three-pointers against Nebraska.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host Kansas City on Tuesday. Tip-off from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT on B1G+.

The Huskers then get a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. They'll return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 1, hosting Omaha.

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