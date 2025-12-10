Nebraska Women's Basketball Trounces Omaha
In this story:
LINCOLN—As Han Solo said to C-3PO in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, "Never tell me the odds!"
That's exactly how Omaha began the game, leading 4-0 and then forcing a Nebraska timeout, leading 10-3. The Mavericks entered the game as 62.5-point underdogs, but played with the energy expected of even the most-favored teams.
Out of the timeout, Nebraska coach Amy Williams elected to turn up the pressure, and her team answered. A 10-0 run put the Big Red ahead for the first time. The game would be tied a minute later, but the Huskers never trailed the rest of the way.
The Big Red built a five-point lead by the end of the first quarter, growing that to 24 points at halftime. That difference expanded to 38 points after three quarters, finishing with an 87-35 Husker win.
Nebraska stays perfect at 10-0. The Huskers have put together just the fourth double-digit winning streak in program history.
Omaha (1-9) is now 10 games into what appears to be a long season. With the only win of the year, so far, coming against St. Mary (Neb.), an NAIA program, the Mavericks are turning to the rest of the student population for help by holding open tryouts this next week.
Nebraska shot 46.1% for the game, making 13-of-40 three-pointers. Omaha made 33.3% of their shots, including 1-of-18 from deep.
Husker senior Callin Hake led all scorers with 17 points, adding six assists and a pair of steals. Jessica Petrie (14 points) and Amiah Hargrove (11 points) also scored in double figures.
Nebraska stays home this weekend to host Illinois State. Sunday's game with the Redbirds is set for 11 a.m. on B1G+.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53
- Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83
- Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35
- Dec. 14 Illinois State 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry