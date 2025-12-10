Nebraska Women's Basketball Trounces Omaha

LINCOLN—As Han Solo said to C-3PO in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, "Never tell me the odds!"

That's exactly how Omaha began the game, leading 4-0 and then forcing a Nebraska timeout, leading 10-3. The Mavericks entered the game as 62.5-point underdogs, but played with the energy expected of even the most-favored teams.

Out of the timeout, Nebraska coach Amy Williams elected to turn up the pressure, and her team answered. A 10-0 run put the Big Red ahead for the first time. The game would be tied a minute later, but the Huskers never trailed the rest of the way.

The Big Red built a five-point lead by the end of the first quarter, growing that to 24 points at halftime. That difference expanded to 38 points after three quarters, finishing with an 87-35 Husker win.

Nebraska stays perfect at 10-0. The Huskers have put together just the fourth double-digit winning streak in program history.

Omaha (1-9) is now 10 games into what appears to be a long season. With the only win of the year, so far, coming against St. Mary (Neb.), an NAIA program, the Mavericks are turning to the rest of the student population for help by holding open tryouts this next week.

The #Omaha Women's Basketball team will be holding a tryout for eligible students interested in earning a spot on the 2025-26 roster.#ForThe402 pic.twitter.com/M8dkBRkJdJ — Omaha Women’s Basketball (@OmahaWBB) December 9, 2025

Nebraska shot 46.1% for the game, making 13-of-40 three-pointers. Omaha made 33.3% of their shots, including 1-of-18 from deep.

Husker senior Callin Hake led all scorers with 17 points, adding six assists and a pair of steals. Jessica Petrie (14 points) and Amiah Hargrove (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska stays home this weekend to host Illinois State. Sunday's game with the Redbirds is set for 11 a.m. on B1G+.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Illinois State 11 a.m. B1G+

Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+

Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.