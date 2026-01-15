Nebrasketball Among Nation’s Final Three Unbeatens as Huskers Keep Rolling

No. 8 Nebraska men's basketball (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) enters the week powering its way to a spotless record, emerging as one of just three undefeated teams left in men’s college basketball. Behind a balanced roster, disciplined defense, and a growing sense of confidence, Nebraska’s rise is no longer a surprise. It’s a statement that the program intends to stay in the national conversation deep into the season.

Nebraska finds itself in rare company as the season rolls on, standing alongside No. 1 Arizona (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) and Miami (Ohio) (18-0, 6-0 Mid-American) as the final three undefeated teams in men’s college basketball. It’s a group that reflects a mix of national powers, surprise risers, and programs capitalizing on early-season momentum, and Nebraska fits right into that blend.

The Huskers’ balance, toughness, and consistency have kept them unbeaten while others around the country have stumbled, positioning them firmly within this exclusive quartet as the spotlight grows brighter.

Nebraska’s unbeaten run has been fueled by a trio of steady, reliable leaders who set the tone on both ends of the floor. Junior forward Pryce Sandfort has emerged as the Huskers’ go‑to scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game while logging over 30 minutes a night and shooting an efficient 47.4 percent from the field.

Senior guard Sam Hoiberg drives the offense with poise, leading the team at 4.0 assists per game while keeping turnovers to a minimum, a balance that keeps Nebraska’s attack organized and fluid. In the frontcourt, senior forward Rienk Mast anchors the efficiency column, posting a team‑best 48.5 percent from the field and providing consistent production in nearly 29 minutes per game.

Together, these three form the backbone of Nebraska’s identity, steady, disciplined, and capable of carrying the Huskers through tight moments as they continue their undefeated climb.

Nebraska’s defensive identity is anchored by a trio that consistently delivers the gritty, possession‑swinging plays that keep the Huskers unbeaten. Mast controls the interior with 6.4 rebounds per game, including 4.2 on the defensive glass, giving Nebraska the stability it needs to finish stops and ignite transition.

On the perimeter, Hoiberg sets the tone with 2.1 steals per game, using anticipation and effort to disrupt ball‑handlers and create extra opportunities while still maintaining his trademark efficiency. Junior forward Berke Buyuktuncel rounds out the group as the team’s top rim protector, averaging 0.9 blocks per game and adding 6.1 rebounds to reinforce Nebraska’s presence in the paint. Together, they form a defensive core that thrives on toughness, timing, and discipline, key ingredients in the Huskers’ undefeated start.

Nebraska’s overall profile reinforces why the Huskers have climbed into the nation’s final group of unbeatens. They’re scoring 81.7 points per game, pairing an efficient offense with strong ball movement that ranks among the top 35 nationally at 18.3 assists per contest.

While their 37.1 rebounds per game sit in the middle of the pack, the Huskers make up for it with discipline and defensive sharpness, holding opponents to just 65.8 points per game. It’s a balanced statistical resume, high-powered scoring, unselfish playmaking, and stingy defense that continues to fuel Nebraska’s undefeated run.

