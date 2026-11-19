

Welcome to the Nebrasketaball Meme Army Meme of the Game for NU's game against the Coyotes of South Dakota!



What is the Nebrasketball Meme Army? How do I win Meme of the Game? Where can I see previous winners? The answers to these questions and more can be found here.

Believe it or not, South Dakota is one of Nebraska basketball's favorite opponents. Over the years, the Cornhuskers and Coyotes have played 41 times. Only 12 schools have played more games against Nebraska.* All 12 were either in the same conference as NU along the way, or are an in-state rival (such as Creighton).



*The 12 teams, in order of the number of games played against Nebraska: Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Creighton, Drake, Iowa, and Wisconsin. South Dakota is now tied with the Badgers for 12th place, but NU will travel to Madison in early March.

As for the game itself, the Coyotes tried to slow the pace of the game and frustrate NU with their defensive pressure. Nebraska turned it over 15 times and shot just 42% from the field in the first half. Despite the appearance of an ugly, sloppy game, Nebraska led 35-18 at the break and was never really threatened. NU won 73-47.

Once again, Pryce Sandfort led the Huskers in scoring with 22. Braden Frager sparked the blowout with a trio of three pointers in the first half. South Dakota native Damon Wilkinson had another strong game with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Point guard Trevan Leonhardt had one of his best games of the young season, scoring five points and not turning the ball over.

Nebraska's next game is a neutral-site contest Sunday afternoon in Chicago against the Butler Bulldogs.



Now, on to the memes!

Best Looney Tunes meme - Honorable Mention

“Wile E. Wilkinson” - @ScottShiff300

@ScottShiff300

Best Looney Tunes meme - Honorable Mention

“Help” - @dakotabuesing

@dakotabuesing

Best Looney Tunes meme - Honorable Mention

“Programicus Poveritate” - @FeitCanWrite

@FeitCanWrite

Best Looney Tunes meme - Honorable Mention

“Acme dynamite” - @jorster

@jorster

Best Looney Tunes meme - Honorable Mention

“Fred Runner & Coyote” - @FilGildersleeve

@FilGildersleev

Best Looney Tunes meme - Runner Up

“That's All Folks” - @Coyotes52

@Coyotes52

Best Looney Tunes meme

“Wrecking Ball Coyote” - @ReidStagemeyer

Click the link above for video. | @ReidStagemeyer

Honorable Mention

“It's Yote Season” - @C25GBR

@C25GBR

Honorable Mention

“Scarlet Shootaround Pod Sweatshirt” - @BigGlennNetwork

@BigGlennNetwork

Honorable Mention

“Ethan Kizer Approves” - @HuskerHC

@HuskerHC

Honorable Mention

“Your Team is Bunza” - @ReidStagemeyer

@ReidStagemeyer

Honorable Mention

“Kid Frager Rock” - @Jillica402

@Jillica402

Honorable Mention

“South Dakota is now North Nebraska” - @AhmonGreen

@AhmonGreen

Honorable Mention

“Skers by 90” - @HuskerGI

@HuskerGI

Runner-up

“Mount Skermore” - @Stibbs

@Stibbs

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“Lewis and Clark are delivering an L” - @BriMockOfficial

@BriMockOfficial

Congratulations to all our winners!

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