LINCOLN — Nebrasketball has run away from teams with offense this year. On Wednesday, it was the defense that put on a clinic.

No. 24 Nebraska stifled South Dakota en route to a 73-47 win. The Huskers stay unblemished at 5-0, while the Coyotes fall to 2-5.

The 47 points allowed misses cracking the top-10 list for fewest points allowed by Nebraska since 1947. The Coyotes got beyond 38 points with 4:13 left in the game.

1. 26 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Dec. 20, 2003 (NU 70)

2. 28 vs. North Carolina Central, Dec. 22, 2007 (71)

3. 32 vs. South Dakota, Dec. 3, 1949 (61)

4. 34 vs. Morgan State, Dec. 6, 2004 (64)

34 vs. Kansas, Jan. 8, 1949 (52)

34 vs. Kansas, Jan. 8, 1949 (52) 6. 35 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Nov. 11, 2018 (87)

7. 37 vs. Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 6, 2018 (106)

37 vs. Savannah State, Dec. 11, 2007 (82)

37 vs. Savannah State, Dec. 11, 2007 (82) 9. 38 vs. South Dakota, Dec. 16, 1947 (65)

38 vs. Santa Clara, Dec. 12, 1950 (53)

38 vs. Kansas, Feb. 11, 1961 (33)

38 vs. Mary, Nov. 15, 2016 (70)

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Fred Hoiberg's Huskers are 77-32. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In front of a solid Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd for a midweek game against a team out of the Summit League, a rock fight got underway just after 7:30. Nebraska didn't score for the first two minutes of the game, which was tied 4-4 at the 14:10 mark.

Then it was Braden Frager time. The sophomore scored nine straight points, all on three-pointers, to spark a 21-6 run.

With the defensive effort holding the Coyotes well below their 83.8 points per game average, the Husker offense didn't need to do as much to dominate the contest.

Frager and Damon Wilkinson were both at 10 points at halftime, where Nebraska led 35-18. The home side was shooting 41.7%, while the visitors were making just 28.0% of their shots.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen passes against South Dakota Coyotes guard Kajus Kublickas during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska wasted no time in the second half, getting a Pryce Sandfort bucket in the first 10 seconds. Two minutes later, the Huskers went on a 9-0 run and pushed the difference to 26 points.

South Dakota's shooting improved from the first half, but wasn't enough to ever threaten.

The Huskers shot 48.9% for the game, including 8-of-23 on three pointers. The Coyotes made 35.3% of their shots, making 5-of-24 from deep.

Sandfort led all scorers with 22 points, adding seven rebounds. This is his fourth 20-point effort of the young season.

Big Dame through contact. 💪



1H U8 | Nebraska 24, South Dakota 10



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/cbkgENZojz — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 19, 2026

Wilkinson added 17 points. He's averaging 15.7 points at home so far this season. He was also just shy of a double-double, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

Frager finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Nebraska travels for another neutral-site game this weekend, this time in Chicago. The Huskers will take on the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Butler is 3-2, with losses to Ohio State and Boise State. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. on FS1.

The next home game is next Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Southern.

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