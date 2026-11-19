Nebraska makes it look too easy most nights.



To be fair, the Huskers faced a South Dakota team that entered Wednesday's matchup at just 2-4 overall, yet a 26-point win over the Coyotes looked as easy as ever.



The 24th-ranked Cornhuskers move to 5-0 on the year, with four wins by 20 or more points. Here are two things we learned from NU's fifth game of the 2026-27 season.

1. Senior Forward Pryce Sandfort is a Walking 20-Point Performance

Pryce Sandfort is averaging 21.2 points per game through five contests this fall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, basketball comes down to putting the ball in the hoop, and senior forward Pryce Sandfort has done that in bunches to start the year. Through the first five games of the 2026-27 season, the Iowa transfer is averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 36-for-62 from the field (58.1%).

In 35 games last season, Sandfort averaged 18.1 points on roughly 48% shooting and earned First-Team All-Big Ten recognition. This year, he's not only scoring more, but doing so more efficiently than at any other point in his career.

When Sandfort wants to score, he finds a way to do it, and the Huskers will likely rely on him to continue doing so. It's hard not to appreciate how easily the 6-foot-7 veteran finds ways to score on any given trip down the floor.

Only once under Fred Hoiberg has a Nebraska player averaged more than 20 points per game over an entire season: Brice Williams in 2024-25. Sandfort could become the next Husker to reach that mark, and his offensive prowess should put him on the NBA's radar as well.

2. South Dakota State Transfer Damon Wilkinson Should Start

Damon Wilkinson scored 17 points on six made shots against USD. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior big man Damon Wilkinson is turning into a really productive player in Hoiberg's system. Through the first five games of his Husker career, the former All-Summit League Honorable Mention selection is averaging 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

At times, Wilkinson has completely taken over games, as he did against the Coyotes on Wednesday night. Against Lindenwood a week ago, the 6-foot-11 senior scored 17 points in the first half as Nebraska set a Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points scored in a half. He followed that performance with 10 first-half points against USD before adding seven more after halftime.

Wilkinson also knocked down another three-point attempt, bringing his season and career total to four. He's now shooting 4-for-6 from beyond the arc while wearing the Scarlet and Cream. More importantly, he's consistently finding ways to impact the game.

Against the Coyotes, Nebraska went to Wilkinson on multiple offensive possessions and let the South Dakota native go to work. Through the first five games of his senior campaign, it's hard to imagine him being much more productive. He's exceeded my expectations coming into the season, and I've got to think that it's becoming harder for his head coach to keep him out of the starting lineup.

NU will next travel to Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena to take on the Butler Bulldogs in the Huskers' second neutral-site game of the year.

Butler enters the contest at 3-2 after earning a 25-point win over Western Carolina at home Tuesday night. The Huskers are viewed as the favorites and have already beaten a common opponent. While the Big Red defeated Boise State 102-75 in Sioux Falls, the Bulldogs fell to the Broncos, 81-100, earlier this season.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CST Sunday with an FS1 telecast.