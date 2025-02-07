Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Can the Huskers Make it Four Straight Wins?
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry give some final thoughts on the successful Pacific Northwest swing and look forward to the Ohio State game.
In this story:
Not even 48 hours after the Watch Party for Nebraska/Washington, Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back to give some final thoughts on another win, as well as look ahead to Sunday's massive matchup vs. Ohio State. Plus, NCAA Tourney hopes and more!
Watch the episode below, and join the guys at 11 a.m. CST every Friday throughout the season.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: What If: The 1975 College Football Season
MORE: Why Did Nebraska Football Cancel The Spring Game?
MORE: Signee Analysis: Running Back Jamarion Parker
MORE: Signee Analysis: Running Back Conor Booth
MORE: Second Quarter Dooms Huskers as Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls to Michigan
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published