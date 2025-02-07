All Huskers

Why Did Nebraska Football Cancel The Spring Game?

Do Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson believe Matt Rhule's reasoning for ending the spring game? And why aren't more people upset by this?

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell hopped on the mics earlier this week, still basking in the glow of a Nebrasketball road win, with so many important games still ahead for the program. After looking at what's possible, they discussed the addition of Mike Ekeler to the football staff and tried to figure out what he can do to fix special teams. Is it scheme or is it players? 

They finished the podcast by discussing the spring game's cancellation. Do they believe Matt Rhule's reasoning for it ending? And why aren't more people upset by this?

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

