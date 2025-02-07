Second Quarter Dooms Huskers, Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls to Michigan
The Huskers just didn't have enough Thursday evening.
Nebraska women's basketball lost to Michigan, 78-60. The Huskers and Wolverines now have matching records of 17-6 on the year and 7-5 in the Big Ten Conference.
Nebraska trailed by just one point in the final minute of the first quarter, but Michigan notched an and-1 with 19 seconds left. The Wolverines kept that momentum going in the second quarter with an 18-0 run as the Huskers failed to score for nearly six minutes of game time.
Michigan won the second quarter 24-7 to take a 42-21 lead into halftime.
NU answered in the third quarter with a 7-0 run right away. The Huskers continued to cut into the lead, eventually closing the gap to 10 points.
But it was too little, too late for the Big Red. Michigan extended the lead back to 16 at the end of the quarter and to more than 20 for most of the final frame.
The Huskers shot 37.3% for the game, including 3-of-15 from 3. The Wolverines made 46.7% of their shots, including 9-of-21 from deep.
Alexis Markowski notched her 48th-career double-double with game-highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Britt Prince added 10 points.
Nebraska stays home Monday to host Iowa. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
