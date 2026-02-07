Nebrasketball Gets Right with a Road Win at Rutgers

After back-to-back losses against top-10 opponents, No. 9 Nebrasketball took advantage of a get-right game on Saturday.

Nebraska made the trip to New Jersey for an early tip at Jersey Mike's Arena, topping Rutgers, 80-68. The Huskers improved to 21-2 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 9-15 on the year and 2-11 in the league.

With the win, Nebraska now has six road wins in conference play. That sets a new program record.

6, 2025-26 Big Ten

5, 1965-66 Big Eight

5, 1924-25 Missouri Valley

5, 1914-15 Missouri Valley

5, 1912-13 Missouri Valley

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast scored 26 points in the win at Rutgers. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Both teams started hot, with the struggling Rutgers squad making a number of tough shots. The Scarlet Knights began 4-for-7 from the field, with the Huskers going 5-for-6.

Although that clip slowed down, the distance between the teams stayed within two possessions midway through the half.

With 9:04 to go, Cale Jacobsen's shot in the lane was called for goaltending. That was followed by a Jamarques Lawrence three-pointer, sparking a 19-7 run into halftime.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Kaden Powers. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pryce Sandfort made his second triple of the game 12 seconds into the second half. The Huskers would extend the difference to 20 points, and the Scarlet Knights were never able to get the game back to single digits, although Rutgers made the contest interesting with a 6-0 run in the closing minutes.

Rutgers has now lost seven straight games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort is guarded by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nebraska shot 46.9% for the game, including 9-of-27 three-pointers. Rutgers made 48.2% of its shots, tallying 7-of-22 from deep.

Both teams shot 12 free throws, with the Huskers making 11 and Rutgers notching seven.

NU shared the ball well, assisting on 19 made baskets. That's just ahead of the season average of 18.3.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The get-right game was for more than just the team, as Rienk Mast dropped a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds. This was his first game over 20 points since Creighton on Dec. 7.

Sam Hoiberg stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Sandfort (15 points) and Lawrence (13 points) joined them in double figures, with Lawrence leading the team with seven assists.

Nebraska is back home for another high-level game on Tuesday. The Huskers host the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

