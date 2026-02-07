Nebrasketball Gets Right with a Road Win at Rutgers
In this story:
After back-to-back losses against top-10 opponents, No. 9 Nebrasketball took advantage of a get-right game on Saturday.
Nebraska made the trip to New Jersey for an early tip at Jersey Mike's Arena, topping Rutgers, 80-68. The Huskers improved to 21-2 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 9-15 on the year and 2-11 in the league.
With the win, Nebraska now has six road wins in conference play. That sets a new program record.
- 6, 2025-26 Big Ten
- 5, 1965-66 Big Eight
- 5, 1924-25 Missouri Valley
- 5, 1914-15 Missouri Valley
- 5, 1912-13 Missouri Valley
Both teams started hot, with the struggling Rutgers squad making a number of tough shots. The Scarlet Knights began 4-for-7 from the field, with the Huskers going 5-for-6.
Although that clip slowed down, the distance between the teams stayed within two possessions midway through the half.
With 9:04 to go, Cale Jacobsen's shot in the lane was called for goaltending. That was followed by a Jamarques Lawrence three-pointer, sparking a 19-7 run into halftime.
Pryce Sandfort made his second triple of the game 12 seconds into the second half. The Huskers would extend the difference to 20 points, and the Scarlet Knights were never able to get the game back to single digits, although Rutgers made the contest interesting with a 6-0 run in the closing minutes.
Rutgers has now lost seven straight games.
Nebraska shot 46.9% for the game, including 9-of-27 three-pointers. Rutgers made 48.2% of its shots, tallying 7-of-22 from deep.
Both teams shot 12 free throws, with the Huskers making 11 and Rutgers notching seven.
NU shared the ball well, assisting on 19 made baskets. That's just ahead of the season average of 18.3.
The get-right game was for more than just the team, as Rienk Mast dropped a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds. This was his first game over 20 points since Creighton on Dec. 7.
Sam Hoiberg stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Sandfort (15 points) and Lawrence (13 points) joined them in double figures, with Lawrence leading the team with seven assists.
Nebraska is back home for another high-level game on Tuesday. The Huskers host the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry