Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 10 (Bet Nebraska to Win and Cover on Friday Night)

We have an unusually loaded slate of college football games set to take place on Friday night. There are some ranked teams playing, including No. 22 Arizona hosting TCU, but from a betting perspective, there are some even better matchups, like Nebraska playing a road game against Illinois.

Let's take a look at my best bets for Friday night.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

SMU -5.5 (-115) vs. Virginia Tech

South Florida +2.5 (-110) vs. East Carolina

Nebraska -4.5 (-108) vs. Illinois

Virginia Tech vs. SMU Best Bet

SMU has some impressive metrics this season, including ranking 49th in net adjusted EPA per play and eighth in net success rate. By comparison, Virginia Tech is 87th and 52nd in those two statistics, so from a bird's-eye view, SMU is the better team and will get to play this game on its home field.

The Mustangs also have an advantage from a matchup perspective. SMU's biggest strength is its passing offense, ranking in the top 10 in both pass EPA and success rate. That matches up with Virginia Tech's biggest weakness, ranking 74th in opponent EPA per pass and 80th in pass defense success rate.

I love SMU in this spot.

Pick: SMU -5.5 (-115)

South Florida vs. East Carolina Best Bet

I don't know if East Carolina is going to be able to move the ball against this South Florida defense. The Pirates have one of the worst offenses in college football, including ranking 128th in adjusted EPA per play and 126th in offensive success rate. Now they have to face a defense that's 23rd in opponent adjusted EPA per play and 13th in defensive success rate.

The wrong team is favored in this game. I'll back the Bulls getting 2.5 points.

Pick: South Florida +2.5 (-110)

Nebraska vs. Illinois Best Bet

I'm going down with the ship with Nebraska. Despite a few tough losses, their metrics are still amongst the best in the NFL. The Cornhuskers rank 28th in net adjusted EPA per play and 10th in net success rate. By comparison, Illinois ranks 72nd and 99th in those two stats.

This is a perfect buy-low, sell-high spot. Nebraska isn't as bad as their three most recent losses look, and Illinois isn't as good as their three straight wins look.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on Nebraska in what's my best bet for tonight's college football action.

Pick: Nebraska -4.5 (-108)

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