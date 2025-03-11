Nebrasketball Guard Brice Williams Named First-Team All-Big Ten
Brice Williams is officially first team All-Big Ten.
The Big Ten Conference announced annual awards for men's basketball Tuesday. Williams is the first Husker since 2018 to earn first-team honors.
The 6-7 guard from Huntersville, N.C. earned first-team from both the league's coaches and media. He averaged a league-high 20.7 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in Big Ten play. The senior became the first Husker since 2014 to lead the conference in scoring in conference play and just the sixth Husker in more than a century to lead a conference in scoring in conference play.
Prior to this season, James Palmer Jr. was NU’s most recent first-team All-Big Ten selection, as he honored in 2018.
In other honors, Purdue's Braden Smith was named the league player of the year, Penn State's Ace Baldwin earned defensive player of the year, and Michigan State's Tom Izzo was named the coach of the year.
The full first-team All-Big Ten is below.
First-Team All-Big Ten
- Brice Williams, Nebraska (Coaches and Media)
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue (Coaches and Media)
- Braden Smith, Purdue (Coaches and Media)
- John Tonje, Wisconsin (Coaches and Media)
- Derik Queen, Maryland (Coaches)
- Vladislav Goldin, Michigan (Media)
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media Ahead of Spring Football
- Matt Rhule Officially Hires Pat Stewart as General Manager for Nebraska Football
- What If: The 1978 College Football Season
- Catching Up on Nebraska Football’s Offseason
- How Much Does Nebraska Care About Basketball?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.