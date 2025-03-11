All Huskers

Nebrasketball Guard Brice Williams Named First-Team All-Big Ten

After one of the best scoring seasons in Husker history, Brice Williams is honored as one of the best in the Big Ten Conference.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Brice Williams is officially first team All-Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference announced annual awards for men's basketball Tuesday. Williams is the first Husker since 2018 to earn first-team honors.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) scores against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at PBA.
Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) scores against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The 6-7 guard from Huntersville, N.C. earned first-team from both the league's coaches and media. He averaged a league-high 20.7 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in Big Ten play. The senior became the first Husker since 2014 to lead the conference in scoring in conference play and just the sixth Husker in more than a century to lead a conference in scoring in conference play.

Prior to this season, James Palmer Jr. was NU’s most recent first-team All-Big Ten selection, as he honored in 2018.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In other honors, Purdue's Braden Smith was named the league player of the year, Penn State's Ace Baldwin earned defensive player of the year, and Michigan State's Tom Izzo was named the coach of the year.

The full first-team All-Big Ten is below.

First-Team All-Big Ten

  • Brice Williams, Nebraska (Coaches and Media)
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue (Coaches and Media)
  • Braden Smith, Purdue (Coaches and Media)
  • John Tonje, Wisconsin (Coaches and Media)
  • Derik Queen, Maryland (Coaches)
  • Vladislav Goldin, Michigan (Media)

