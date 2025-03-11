'We've always built toward year three': Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media Ahead of Spring Football
Spring football is officially here for Nebraska.
Coach Matt Rhule met with the media Tuesday morning for more than 40 minutes. He began by listing off the players that will be out or limited for the next month-and-a-half.
- Tristan Alvano
- Jaylen George
- Jamir Conn
- Gunnar Gottula
- Carter Nelson
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- David Borchers
- Sua Lefotu
- Demitrius Bell
- Keelan Smith
- Mac Markway
- Turner Corcoran
- Conor Connealy
- Rodger Gradny
- Dawson Merritt
- Pierce Mooberry
- Evan Taylor
Rhule said his staff is lucky to have added Pat Stewart as the new general manager for the program. He added that Stewart will operate like a coordinator in his role.
College football looking more like the NFL, but Rhule likes the way staffs are able to expand personnel and narrow the roles for each person, especially in regard to on-field coaches and on-the-road recruiters.
"I think things are actually moving in the right direction," Rhule said.
Heading into year three in Lincoln, Rhule feels that the program has continued to improve.
"We're certainly further along than we ever have been," Rhule said. "I think you see a team that's bigger, faster, strong...understands things that need to be done. I think everyone understands what's at stake."
Rhule also spoke on new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, Dylan Raiola, Rocco Spindler and the offensive line, having an older team, how the spring is different without the spring game, transfer portal, nonconference scheduling, revenue sharing, and more.
"We've always kind of built toward year three."- Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule
The appearances for Rhule and a few players will be uploaded below shortly. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday.
