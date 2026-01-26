Nebrasketball Makes History After Cracking the Top 5

We're now nearly two-thirds of the way through the 2025-26 Nebraska men's basketball season, and this team is far from a fluke.

Ranked as the No. 7 team in the country heading into last week, an undefeated (18-0, at the time) Huskers squad was set to take on two conference foes in the span of four days. The first, at home against Washington, saw Nebraska fend off a Huskies squad that bared its fangs in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers went on to win the contest 76-66, marking their third consecutive double-digit victory against a Big Ten opponent.

On the road Saturday, Nebraska kept that streak going against Minnesota at The Barn. Despite being down at halftime, Hoiberg was able to help his team rally in the second half, before leaving the building with a 76-57 win. Both contests were won convincingly and continued the Huskers' winning streak, which has now risen to 24 games, dating back to last season.

Officially ranked as the No. 5 team in all the land, Nebraska has now broken not only school, but state history on Monday afternoon. At this time last week, Hoiberg's squad had tied Creighton for the highest ranking a Nebraska Division I basketball program had earned; the Huskers now stand alone at the top of the mountain this week.

Any "Blue State" comments can now officially be put to rest, as Nebraska fought tooth and nail, not only to beat the Bluejays this season, but do the same to the next 11 opponents after that. A historical season only continues to become more relevant with each passing game, as the trajectory of Hoiberg's program rises with it.

The news also marks the third consecutive season in which Nebrasketball has reached 20+ wins. For Hoiberg and his team, it is a big milestone, especially considering how early they were able to do so this year.

In seven seasons in Lincoln, the men's basketball program has risen farther than many likely assumed it ever would, and that's a credit to his staff, players, and fan base alike. What's happened this season is something out of a movie, but this team continues to stay grounded in the midst of it.

Impressive as it is, the Huskers are primed for the biggest opportunity yet. With Michigan next on the slate, Nebraska will likely require its very best to emerge victorious against the Wolverines.

In Ann Arbor on Tuesday night, the Huskers will take on the No. 3 Wolverines. Michigan, 18-1 (8-1 Big Ten), enters the matchup on a four-game win streak, in which Nebraska has played and defeated the same four opponents this year. Despite a loss to Wisconsin earlier in the month, Michigan has rebounded in a very big way, beating each of its last four opponents by 10+ points.

For the Big Red, this game is sure to be their biggest test of the year, so far. The Wolverines are arguably the deepest team Nebraska will play this season, as eight of their players average seven or more points. On top of that, they average over 91 points per game as a team.

This squad is more than capable of getting it going on the offensive end, so for Hoiberg's unit, defense will be the priority in this matchup. Michigan's only loss came to a Badgers squad that went 15-for-33 (45%) from beyond the arc, while holding the Wolverines to just 8-for-25 (32%) in the same category.

Wisconsin went on to win the game 91-88 on the road, showing that it is more than possible to go into the Crisler Center and emerge victorious. For Nebraska, which handled the Badgers 90-60 at home earlier this year, it will be important to understand that even a team that the Huskers beat convincingly can teach them a thing or two about a common opponent.

The season doesn't ride on this game, but national attention likely does. The Huskers have been steadily climbing the polls, despite a lot of outside criticism debating whether this squad is "the real deal", and a road victory against the No. 23 team in America would stamp their legitimacy on every voter's ballot for the remainder of the year.

Michigan State was a big win for the program at the time, and now their in-state rivals give Nebraska a chance to do it once again, this time on the road. The Huskers have passed the test against two ranked teams to this point in the year, and the Wolverines give them a chance to make it their third.

For now, Nebraska enters the matchup as a near double-digit underdog. However, don't count this team out of anything just yet. They've shown themselves to be more than capable of winning in a variety of ways and appear uniquely suited to find a way to win in this matchup as well. For now, Husker Nation waits patiently for the game, but come Tuesday night, the fan base will come together once again to watch their team attempt to do the unthinkable. Until then, they celebrate the historic season that has become of this beloved squad.

Men's Week 13 AP Top 25

Arizona UConn Michigan Duke Nebraska Gonzaga Michigan State Iowa State Illinois Houston Texas Tech Purdue BYU Kansas Arkansas North Carolina Virginia Vanderbilt Florida Louisville Saint Louis Clemson Alabama Miami (OH) St. John's

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

