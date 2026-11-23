

We're back with another Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game,* this time against Butler.



*More information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found here.

The Huskers traveled to Chicago to face the Bulldogs in a neutral-site matchup formally known as the "Bad Boy Mowers Series - Chicago." Informally, it could have been called "Nebraska plays its worst game of the season in an empty arena."*



*Credit Union 1 Arena, which is the home court for University of Illinois at Chicago, has a listed capacity of 10,000. Per the box score, Sunday's attendance was 1,138, which has to be one of the smallest crowds to watch Nebraska since the pandemic.

The Huskers started slowly, trailing 16-5 early in the first half. Nebraska never led in the first half, only managing to briefly tie the game before the Bulldogs inched their way up to a five-point lead at halftime. Braden Frager was held scoreless in the half.

Early in the second half, Fred Hoiberg drew up an inbounds play that resulted in a Frager dunk, which got the junior forward on track. The Bulldogs hounded Pyrce Sandfort, making it hard for him to get touches and open shots. Sandfort finished with a season-low 14 points, making just 2 of 5 from deep.

Nebraska missed several shots at the rim and struggled on the boards too. Butler grabbed 38 rebounds to Nebraska's 29. The Bulldogs had 15 offensive rebounds that were converted into 22 second-chance points. In Nebraska's efforts to corral rebounds, the Huskers committed several fouls. In the second half, NU put Butler into the bonus before the under-12 timeout.

But as the second half went on, Nebraska started to play better. Frager got hot, scoring all 17 of his points. Freshman Jacob Lanier played 22 minutes off the bench and added 15 points and four assists. Damon Wilkinson had another strong game with 17 points and 5 rebounds.

Nebraska briefly led before Butler retook the lead and led by seven with 4:52 to go. But the Huskers chipped away, tying the game at 74 with a minute to go. After getting a stop, they had the ball with 30.5 seconds to go. Cale Jacobsen drove into the lane and bounced a contested shot off the glass and in with 0.4 seconds left, avoiding overtime and a tough loss.

The Huskers will play Southern University on Wednesday.



And now, to the memes!

Best Barry Collier Meme - tie

“Even Barry Collier was rooting for the Huskers” - @huskersjames

@huskersjames

Best Barry Collier Meme - tie

"Barry Collier is pleased with your performance" - @HuskerHC

@HuskerHC

Best Bulldog Meme - Honorable Mention

“Butler Blue has entered the transfer portal” - @FeitCanWrite

@FeitCanWrite

Best Bulldog Meme - Runner Up

“Hold this L” - @FilGildersleeve

@FilGildersleeve

Best Bulldog Meme

“Sad bulldog is sad” - @Coyotes52

@Coyotes52

Best Domestic Servant meme - Honorable Mention

“Your W, sir” - @jorster (with an assist by Jorster Junior)

@jorster

Best Domestic Servant meme - Honorable Mention

“The Cale Prince of Ashland-Greenwood” - @Nebrasketball_

@Nebrasketball_

Best Domestic Servant meme - Runner Up

“Thanks for the W, Butler Bulldog” - @Coyotes52

@Coyotes52

Best Domestic Servant meme

“Mr. Ballin' Lanier” - @Jillica402

@Jillica402

Honorable Mention

“You put the Bad in Bad Boy Mowers” - @BigGlennNetwork

@BigGlennNetwork

Honorable Mention

“Life in in the Fast Lanier” - @ReidStagemeyer

@ReidStagemeyer

Honorable Mention

“Fred is drinking your tears with his pinky up” - @TyroneJ22364206

@TyroneJ22364206

Honorable Mention

“Our Maric > Your Maric” - @RayLincoln82

@RayLincoln82

Honorable Mention

“A British Butler says what?” - @TheHuskerGnome

@TheHuskerGnome

Honorable Mention

“Da Skers” - @cdj80

@cdj80

Honorable Mention

“Trevan Leonhardt beat you with zero shot attempts” - @jCloudyPants

@jCloudyPants

Runner-up

“Fred Hoiberg says wine about it” - @NH4NU

@NH4NU

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“Cale serves you an L” - @ScottShiff300

@ScottShiff300

Congratulations to all our winners!

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