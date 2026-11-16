

Nebraska may be 4-0, but several players' roles are still undefined.



Head coach Fred Hoiberg says his starting lineup is still evolving, due to a deep rotation of players who deserve to see the floor.



As Nebraska prepares for the week ahead, which includes a home matchup with South Dakota and a neutral-site showdown with Butler in Chicago, here's what "The Mayor" said Monday about his team.

The 24th-ranked Cornhuskers are coming off a 27-point win Sunday over Boise State in Sioux Falls, where five players reached double figures and eight Huskers played at least 17 minutes.

Fans have seen several depth pieces make meaningful impacts so far this season and have begun to wonder if NU's starting lineup is due for a change. Hoiberg didn't offer any guarantees but said the Huskers would continue doing what they believe is best for the team.

“We’re putting the best lineup out there for our team,” the head coach said. “And listen, I had a good talk with (Trevan Leonhardt) today. He’s making a lot of winning plays for our basketball team. And, I think, fans of the game can see that. In fact, I got a couple of messages from former players that said, ‘I think he’s having a hell of an impact on our team, even though he’s not scoring the ball.’

“As far as philosophy on who starts, who finishes, I’ve always gone with the guys that have it going out there,” Hoiberg said. “It’s still evolving. I mean, at some point, maybe we’ll (say) all right, these are going to be the five guys that close, but we’ve got a lot of depth on this team. And a lot of different skill levels and skill sets; I’ve liked the way it has looked so far.”

San Diego State transfer Taj DeGourville is averaging 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who sees the floor, Hoiberg made it clear he likes having multiple facilitators on the court at any given time.

“We’re trying to have two playmakers, two facilitators, out there at all times,” he said. “Whether it’s Trev and Cale (Jacobsen) in the first group, whether it’s Jacob (Lanier) and Taj (DeGourville) in the second group, or any of those combinations.”

“We’ve played Taj and Trevan together some out there as well, with Cale,” Hoiberg continued. “So, now you’ve got three guys out there that can help you get into it… We’ve got multiple handlers. Braden (Frager) can certainly dribble the ball up and get us into our initial set. Pryce can do it as well.”

Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen | Nebraska Athletics

While Hoiberg seems comfortable with a variety of guards and forwards running Nebraska's offensive sets, it's fifth-year guard Cale Jacobsen who has taken the season by storm.

Averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through four games, the Ashland, Nebraska, product isn't forcing the issue offensively. However, he's making opponents respect his game on both ends of the floor.

“Cale’s always had an impact. I think, right now, more than anything, it’s his confidence that he’s playing with,” Hoiberg said when discussing what's allowed Jacobsen to take the next step. “He’s got a great feel; he’s playing the game at a great pace… I just, I love what he’s doing.”

“He’s as good as we’ve got getting downhill,” Hoiberg continued. “He’s always played off two feet. He’s got a really good little floater. Once he gets into the paint, he knows how to make plays… He knows every spot on the floor, and that’s just a great luxury to have. And then defensively, we put him on the best player for Boise yesterday. Really quick, downhill guy that can shoot, and I thought he did a really nice job.”

Damon Wilkinson scored a season-high 19 points against Lindenwood. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska is also getting what Hoiberg called "great minutes" from South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson and Boston College transfer Boden Kapke. While Kapke holds the starting spot, Hoiberg had plenty of praise for both of his big men.

“Two different skill sets, but two guys that give you physicality,” Hoiberg said. “Both guys can stretch the floor. I think you’ve seen Damon; he’s shooting the ball with a lot of confidence right now. That opens up everything.”

“Both have made really good plays,” he continued. “But, yeah, it’s two guys who know what we’re doing and two guys who have some pop to them… Both of those guys are giving us great minutes.”

Nebraska is set to host South Dakota on Wednesday night. Whether or not the starting lineup changes, the Big Red will look to continue establishing defined roles for its players as the season goes on.

Against a 2-4 Coyotes squad, the Huskers should have an opportunity to do just that. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CST. For fans unable to attend, the game will be available on the Big Ten Network.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.