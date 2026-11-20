The No. 24 Nebraska men’s basketball team posted another commanding win, but this time its defensive tenacity stood out.

The Cornhuskers held South Dakota to a 35.3% mark from the field and a 5-for-24 showing from beyond the arc to run away with their fifth straight win of the 2026-2027 season. The 73-47 NU victory saw only one double-digit scorer for the Coyotes in Kajus Kublickas (15). The Cornhuskers managed three, with star forward Pryce Sandfort recording his fourth 20-plus-point outing in the first five games of the year with 22.

South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson keeps providing early returns with a near double-double by racking up 17 points and nine rebounds. Braden Fager accounted for nine of his 15 points during a hot stretch in the first half with three straight 3-pointers.

As conference play looms on the horizon, Nebraska travels to Chicago for a neutral-site matchup against Butler. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Butler (4-2, 0-0 Big East)

No. 24 Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Butler (4-2, 0-0 Big East) When: Sunday, November 22

Sunday, November 22 Where: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Ill.

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Ill. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: FS1

FS1 Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

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Butler head coach Ronald Nored is in his first season leading his alma mater after taking over for the retired Thad Matta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Butler Scout

Head Coach

Ronald Nored | 1st Season at Butler & as College Head Coach

4-2 (.667) at Butler & as College Head Coach

Previous Head Coach at Long Island Nets & Brownsburg HS

Previous assistant at Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Northern Kentucky, Boston Celtics & Maine Red Claws

2025-2026 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: 16-16 (7-13 Big East, T-7th)

16-16 (7-13 Big East, T-7th) All-Americans : 1x Honorable Mention

: 1x Honorable Mention All-Big East: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 3-1

March 20, 2019, last matchup: 80-76 NU

Butler guard Jalen Jackson missed most of last season to injury but averages 15 points per game in his return this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Jalen Jackson | G | Gr. | The former all-conference transfer from Purdue Fort Wayne joined Butler prior to the 2025-2026 season, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury after just six games with his new team. A return to health for 2026-2027 has seen him put up over 15 points per game for the Bulldogs, including the second-most 3-pointers made (14) and assists (28).

Drayton Jones | C | Sr. | One of two Bulldogs last season to start in all 32 games and finished ninth in the Big East in total blocks with 29. The 6-foot-11 center ranks second on the team in rebounding with six per contest.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Asim Djulovic | F | Jr. | Entering the college ranks for the first time as a junior, Djulovic hails from Serbia, where he competed in the AdmiralBet ABA League and Serbian Superliga before joining the Bulldogs. He leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game.

Eduardo Klafke | G | Jr. | The Brazilian played two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Butler over the offseason. The 6-foot-6 junior leads the team with 31 assists while scoring 12.7 points per contest.

Jordan Ellerbee | G | Soph. | Joined Butler after earning ASUN All-Freshman Team honors last season at Florida Gulf Coast. The Philadelphia native is one of five players to average double digits for the Bulldogs, but he's the only one who's doing that while coming off the bench.

Treyson Anderson | F | Jr. | The 6-foot-9 forward from Lincoln (Pius X) spent his first two collegiate seasons at North Dakota State, which included an NCAA Tournament berth last year. Anderson averages over 10 points per game while grabbing a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Samu Adler | G | Fr. | The Finnish guard adds seven points and three rebounds per game off the bench.

Samis Calderon | F | Soph. | The former four-star and Brazilian forward transferred to Butler after spending one season at Kansas. Calderon played in 16 games last season for the Jayhawks, but he's been more productive for the Bulldogs so far this season with nearly five points and three rebounds per game.

Key Departures

Finley Bizjack | G | Transfer | Led the Bulldogs and ranked third in the Big East last season with over 17 points per game. Named to the All-Big East Third Team before transferring to West Virginia over the offseason.

Michael Ajayi | F | Graduated | The former Pepperdine and Gonzaga transfer became just the fifth Bulldog to earn All-Big East first team honors since Butler joined the conference. The 6-foot-7 forward signed with the Charlotte Hornets as an undrafted free agent despite averaging 16.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and over three assists per game in his final college season.

Jamie Kaiser Jr. | G/F | Transfer | The former Maryland transfer led Butler with 36 steals while adding over nine points and four rebounds per game as a redshirt sophomore. Transferred to Richmond after the coaching change.

Yohan Traore | C | Graduated | The 6-foot-11 French center played in all 32 games off the bench and averaged 8.3 points per game.

Evan Haywood | G | Transfer | Another key reserve for Butler last season who averaged seven points per game before making his way to Pepperdine during the offseason.

Azavier Robinson | G | Transfer | The former top-100 recruit enjoyed a productive freshman season, but it was cut short due to a left wrist injury. Transferred to UCLA after the season.

Butler forward and Serbian Asim Djulovic leads the Bulldogs with 16 points per game as a junior in his first college season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outlook

It was a tale of two halves for the Butler men's basketball team last season. Entering the fourth season of head coach Thad Matta's second stint at his alma mater, the Bulldogs had optimism as they combined a top-25 recruiting class with proven, veteran talent.

A 9-2 start got the hype train moving, but a season-ending injury for Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Jalen Jackson after just six games halted momentum. The point guard was shooting over 40% with 3.8 assists per game when he got injured and it hurt Butler as a result. A four-game losing streak around the New Year and another six-game skid later in the month cooled any hope of a standout campaign. Once the Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of the Big East Tournament, it marked the fifth straight year that Butler would miss the NCAA Tournament.

As the realm of college basketball continued to change and the Big East grew stronger, Matta retired. That led to the eventual hiring of program legend and longtime NBA assistant Ronald Nored. A former point guard for the program's back-to-back NCAA national runner-up teams, Nored received a program-record financial investment over the offseason to rebuild the roster.

Most of the starting lineup left the team, including All-Big East performers Finley Bizjack (West Virginia), Michael Ajayi (Graduated) and Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Richmond). However, two starters returned in Jackson and center Drayton Jones. Jackson looks great so far this season, coming off the injury with over 15 points per game. Jones has never been a great scorer, but he's second on the team this season with six rebounds per game.

Butler forward and Lincoln native Treyson Anderson leads the team in rebounding after transferring from North Dakota State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nored attacked the transfer portal and brought in some experienced playmakers. Asim Djulovic played in the Serbian professional ranks over the past few seasons and now leads Butler in scoring with 18 points per contest in his first college season. Brazilian Eduardo Klafke played two seasons at Ole Miss before joining the Bulldogs, where he's averaging 12.7 points per game.

Florida Gulf Coast transfer Jordan Ellerbee earned ASUN All-Freshman Team honors last year and he's proving to be an impactful addition by pouring in double-digit points off the bench. Lincoln native Treyson Anderson helped North Dakota State to the NCAA Tournament last year before joining Butler. The 6-foot-9 forward is scoring over 10 points per game while grabbing a team-high 6.7 rebounds. Finnish freshman guard Samu Alder adds depth off the bench with seven points per game, while fellow Brazilian Samis Calderon transferred from Kansas and has high potential.

The talent is intriguing for the Bulldogs, but there's little faith from the conference coaches that they'll have success in the Big East. Butler was picked last in the Big East Preseason Poll as they only received 13 points with 10th place Georgetown getting 27. The Bulldogs lost their only Power Four matchup of the season so far in a 76-64 defeat to Pittsburgh, but they were also blown out by Boise State 100-81 in Idaho. If that gives any indication, expect to see another Nebraska blowout.

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