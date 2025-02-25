Nebrasketball's NCAA Tournament Chances Are Still Very Much Alive
Let's take a deep breath, Husker Nation.
Don't let the pessimism, the "Fire Fred" chatter, or the "this doesn't look like a tournament team" hogwash fool you. Nebraska men's basketball is still in the picture for a return to the NCAA Tournament. Anyone who watches this team for more than just hot takes could tell you that.
First off, yes, you should be disappointed that Nebraska didn't take advantage of a major opportunity against No. 15 Michigan on Monday. To hold that team to under 50 points while Brice Williams has another 20+ game is as frustrating for that locker room as it is for the rest of us.
But let's not lie and say like we looked at that game ahead of time as either an extremely likely victory for the home team or something that was a must win to keep the dream of back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths alive.
That six-game losing streak? Erased by the 5-1 stretch that followed. These back-to-back losses, including in State College where Nebraska hasn't won as a member of the Big Ten Conference, can be erased by getting at least two of the final three games of the regular season.
Nebraska's remaining opponents are a combined 44-38 on the year and 19-30 in the Big Ten. None of them are juggernauts that will be impossible to overcome.
The latest ESPN Bracketology from Joe Lunardi (updated Tuesday morning) has Nebraska still in the tournament as part of the Last Four In. Yes, that would mean a trip to Dayton and First Four but that's still hearing your name called on Selection Sunday.
Other bracketlogists, T3 Bracketology and JBR Bracketology, like Nebraska's chances as well. JBR had the Huskers as a 10-seed and into the field of 64 before Monday's game. T3 has been consistent for the past couple weeks that Nebraska is chasing 19 wins to be a lock for March Madness, which would mean winning two of the final three regular-season games.
T3 did mention that Nebraska getting to 19 wins with a victory in the Big Ten Tournament would not have the same safety.
So if you see someone saying Nebraska's tournament chances are done, just know the season isn't over. People much smarter than the burners on Twitter/X have looked at the numbers and say the Big Red are still in the conversation for the Big Dance.
The Huskers close the regular season by hosting Minnesota on Saturday, heading to Ohio State March 4, and hosting Iowa on March 9. The Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis begins March 12.
