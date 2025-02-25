All Huskers

After Nebrasketball: Nebraska's Great Defensive Night Not Enough as Cornhuskers Fall to Michigan

The boys are back to give their thoughts on Nebraska's brutal 49-46 loss to No. 15 Michigan.

Kaleb Henry, Jack Mitchell, Jacob Bigelow, Josh Peterson

Watch the postgame show below!

