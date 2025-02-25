Nebraska Basketball's Offensive Collapse May Have Ended Its Tournament Hopes
Nebraska’s loss to No. 15 Michigan on Monday night wasn’t just another close defeat—it was the kind of loss that could haunt the Huskers when Selection Sunday arrives.
In a game that was there for the taking, Nebraska simply couldn’t capitalize, and it’s hard to see this as anything other than a major missed opportunity.
The defense did everything it needed to do. Holding a top-15 team under 50 points should be enough to secure a win, but Nebraska’s offense completely fell apart. Shooting just 26 percent from the field is unacceptable, especially in a game of this magnitude.
Brice Williams did everything he could, carrying the team with 26 points, but the lack of scoring from the rest of the roster was glaring. When a single player accounts for more than half of the team's total points, it's clear that something has gone terribly wrong.
This loss stings not just because Nebraska was in position to win, but because of what it could mean for the team’s postseason chances. The Huskers have been walking a fine line in terms of their NCAA Tournament hopes, and this was the type of game that could have strengthened their resume.
Instead, it may be the one that pushes them to the wrong side of the bubble.
Beating Michigan would have given Nebraska a marquee win, something that could have made up for some earlier stumbles in conference play. Instead, they let it slip away with an offensive performance that can only be described as disastrous.
With just a few games left in the regular season, Nebraska now faces an uphill battle. The margin for error is gone.
If the Huskers want to avoid another year of disappointment, they have to find a way to bounce back immediately. Otherwise, this game will be remembered as the night their tournament hopes unraveled.
