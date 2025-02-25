Michigan State Jumps Into Top 10; Five Big Ten Teams in Associated Press Top 25
Michigan State jumped six spots back into the top ten ratings in this week's Associate Press top 25 rankings.
The Big Ten Conference remained with five teams in this week's AP polls, but maintained a position inside the top 10 as the Spartans launched to No. 8 per Monday's ranking. The Big Ten also kept with another team just outside the top ten with No. 11 Wisconsin, and finished with a third team in the top 15 including No. 15 Michigan.
No. 16 Maryland rose up four spots while No. 20 Purdue fell seven positions from last week. The conference also had three teams receiving votes in this week's ranking, as Oregon, UCLA, and Illinois all earned votes in this week's poll.
The Southeastern Conference added another program into the top 25 with eight teams featured in the Associated Press top 25. The top-rated team in the country resides once again in the SEC as No. 1 Auburn claimed all 60 first-place votes. Behind the Tigers remained No. 3 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 6 Alabama.
The SEC included four other teams outside of the top ten with No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Missouri, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 24 Mississippi State. The Aggies fell out of the top 10 dropping five spots from No. 7 a week ago. Mississippie State narrowly made the cut, dropping three positions from last week.
The Southeastern Conference also added two other programs receiving votes in this week's poll, as Ole Miss and Vanderbilt received recognition. Ole Miss was ranked in last week's poll.
The Big 12 Conference matched the Big Ten's total teams in the poll, as five programs were featured in this week's ranking. Leading the Big 12 is No. 4 Houston up from the fifth spot from last week. Two other teams are included in the top 10 as No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Texas Tech fell one spot from last week.
No. 22 Arizona and No. 25 BYU remained in the top 25 while the conference added one other team as receiving votes. Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell out of the rankings for the first time in 80 weeks, as the Jayhawks continued receiving votes for Monday's ranking.
The Big East Conference included two teams inside of the top 25 as conference lead St. John's jumped another three spots to No. 7 following an unbeaten week. The Johnnies are joined by No. 21 Marquette after the Golden Eagles fell five spots and dropped in the polls for the third consecutive week. Nebraska's in-state rival Creighton was the top-receiving vote team just outside of the top 25.
Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams appeared in this week's rankings as No. 2 Duke rose another spot but failed to claim a first-place vote. No. 13 Clemson jumped five positions, while No. 19 Louisville rose up six spots.
Also included in this week's rankings are the American Athletic's Memphis at No. 18 and the West Coast Conference's Saint Mary's at No. 23. Other teams receiving votes in this week's rankings include Creighton, Mississippi, Kansas, New Mexico, VCU, Oregon, UCLA, Drake, UC San Diego, Gonzaga, High Point, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Utah State, and Yale.
The Huskers remain with one ranked opponent remaining in their final four games of the regular season, as the Big Red host No. 15 Michigan Monday night.
Associated Press Top 25
- Auburn
- Duke
- Florida
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- St. John's
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Maryland
- Kentucky
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Arizona
- Saint Mary's
- Mississippi State
- BYU
More From Nebraska on SI
- Troy Dannen on the Tennessee-Nebraska Football Cancellation and More
- Former Oregon Signee Middle Blocker Kenna Cogill Flips to Nebraska Volleyball
- First Serve Showcase Pairings Announced: Nebraska Volleyball Playing Pitt, Stanford at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Three Reasons Nebraska Football Will Take a Leap in 2025
- What If: The 1977 College Football Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.