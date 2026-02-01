No. 5 Nebrasketball Falls at Home to No. 9 Illinois, Drops Second Straight

LINCOLN — After winning 20 straight, Nebrasketball has lost back-to-back games.

No. 5 Nebraska men's basketball wasn't able to take the rematch with No. 9 Illinois, falling at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday afternoon, 78-69. The Illini improved to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fell to 20-2 on the year and 9-2 in the league.

Nebraska beat Illinois in December in Champaign, 73-70.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic dunks against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager and guard Cale Jacobsen. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The three-ball was the name of the game for Nebraska in the first half. Neither team was able to take control, with Illinois building a six-point lead at the 4:02 mark.

Then, Nebraska's hot shooting went to another level.

The Huskers closed the first half on a 17-5 run. NU went 11-for-20 from deep in the first 20 minutes to lead 39-33 at the break.

But that hot shooting disappeared after halftime. Nebraska stretched the lead to seven points, and then Illinois took complete control.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort drives against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Illini put together runs of 6-0, 6-0, 5-0, and 10-0 to take their own lead to double figures. The Huskers weren't able to reignite the firepower over the final couple of minutes, falling by nine points at home. Illinois did not make a single shot in the final five minutes, instead relying on 10 made free throws to seal the deal.

For the second straight game, Nebraska was dominated in the free throw category. Illinois made 21-of-26. Nebraska, which didn't shoot a free throw until midway through the second half, shot just five, making four of them.

Although a case could be made for fouls while holding Pryce Sandfort or getting into Jamarques Lawrence as he dribbles, far too much of Nebraska's action in the second half was 25 feet away from the basket and not enough was in the paint, where fouls are more likely to be called.

Illinois outrebounded Nebraska 40-27. The Illini also grabbed 11 boards on the offensive end, but only turned that into 10 second-chance points to eight for Nebraska on six offensive rebounds.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrate after a shot in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska shot 42.4% for the game, including 15-of-35 on three-pointers. Illinois made 44.4% of their shots, making 9-of-30 from deep.

Illini freshman Keaton Wagler led all scorers with 28 points. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and went 10-for-12 at the line.

Husker freshman Braden Frager led NU with 20 points in his return from an ankle injury that saw him miss multiple contests. He made six three-pointers.

Pryce Sandfort (14 points), Sam Hoiberg (13 points), and Jamarques Lawrence (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager and guard Sam Hoiberg celebrate after a shot against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska goes on the road next, taking on Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

