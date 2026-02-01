No. 5 Nebrasketball Falls at Home to No. 9 Illinois, Drops Second Straight
LINCOLN — After winning 20 straight, Nebrasketball has lost back-to-back games.
No. 5 Nebraska men's basketball wasn't able to take the rematch with No. 9 Illinois, falling at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday afternoon, 78-69. The Illini improved to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fell to 20-2 on the year and 9-2 in the league.
Nebraska beat Illinois in December in Champaign, 73-70.
The three-ball was the name of the game for Nebraska in the first half. Neither team was able to take control, with Illinois building a six-point lead at the 4:02 mark.
Then, Nebraska's hot shooting went to another level.
The Huskers closed the first half on a 17-5 run. NU went 11-for-20 from deep in the first 20 minutes to lead 39-33 at the break.
But that hot shooting disappeared after halftime. Nebraska stretched the lead to seven points, and then Illinois took complete control.
The Illini put together runs of 6-0, 6-0, 5-0, and 10-0 to take their own lead to double figures. The Huskers weren't able to reignite the firepower over the final couple of minutes, falling by nine points at home. Illinois did not make a single shot in the final five minutes, instead relying on 10 made free throws to seal the deal.
For the second straight game, Nebraska was dominated in the free throw category. Illinois made 21-of-26. Nebraska, which didn't shoot a free throw until midway through the second half, shot just five, making four of them.
Although a case could be made for fouls while holding Pryce Sandfort or getting into Jamarques Lawrence as he dribbles, far too much of Nebraska's action in the second half was 25 feet away from the basket and not enough was in the paint, where fouls are more likely to be called.
Illinois outrebounded Nebraska 40-27. The Illini also grabbed 11 boards on the offensive end, but only turned that into 10 second-chance points to eight for Nebraska on six offensive rebounds.
Nebraska shot 42.4% for the game, including 15-of-35 on three-pointers. Illinois made 44.4% of their shots, making 9-of-30 from deep.
Illini freshman Keaton Wagler led all scorers with 28 points. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and went 10-for-12 at the line.
Husker freshman Braden Frager led NU with 20 points in his return from an ankle injury that saw him miss multiple contests. He made six three-pointers.
Pryce Sandfort (14 points), Sam Hoiberg (13 points), and Jamarques Lawrence (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Nebraska goes on the road next, taking on Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
