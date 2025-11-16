Nebrasketball Tops Oklahoma in Rivalry Fight at the Sanford Pentagon
The 189th meeting between Nebraska and Oklahoma in men's basketball earned its place among the rivalry's best.
In a neutral-site battle at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Huskers emerged victorious, 105-99. OU still leads the all-time series 105-84, but NU is on top in games at neutral sites, 16-8.
Nebraska stays perfect at 4-0 while Oklahoma falls to 2-2.
Hot offenses kept the pace and energy up in this one. Neither side shot below 50% in either half.
The Sooners held the advantage early, using stifling defense to make shots tough on the Huskers. Oklahoma led by as many as 16 points in the first half, leading 51-44 at the break.
Nebraska's first lead of the game came on a Cale Jacobsen and-1 at the 12:40 mark. That put the Huskers up 64-63, thanks to an 11-0 run.
From there, Nebraska built the lead to double digits going into the final minutes, but Oklahoma did not go away quietly.
Turnovers and offensive rebounds kept the Sooners in the battle, but ultimately, time and Husker free throws moved the Big Red to 3-1 in games at the Sanford Pentagon. NU is 3-0 against teams starting with O (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State), with the lone loss coming against St. Mary's last year.
Sandfort led all scorers with a career-high 28 points, adding seven assists and five rebounds. Rienk Mast completed the 1-2 punch with 25 points, six rebounds, and a trio of dimes.
Those two combined to make nine three-pointers for the Huskers, who made 15-of-27 as a team. Nebraska shot 57.6% for the game, including 64.3% in the second half.
The Sooners shot 52.4% overall, making 14-of-37 from deep.
Even with those late turnovers helping keep Nebraska from putting the game away, the Huskers finished with just five turnovers that led to eight OU points. The Sooners had 10 turnovers, which led to 17 NU points.
Nebraska's time away from Lincoln will continue with a pair of neutral-site contests this next week in Kansas City. The Huskers open the Hall of Fame Classic against New Mexico on Thursday. Depending on the result, Nebraska will then take on Kansas State or Mississippi State on Friday.
Thursday's tip with the Lobos from the T-Mobile Center is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on Peacock.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic) 6 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 21 Kansas State/Mississippi State (Hall of Fame Classic) 6/8:30 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 25 Winthrop 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.