New Blackshirts in Town? Nebraska’s Defense Proves to be Driving Force in Sweet 16 Run

The moment everyone will remember from Nebraska’s Sweet 16-clinching win came on offense. Pryce Sandfort drew five defenders, Braden Frager cutting into open space. Sandfort passed, Frager delivered and the Husker faithful erupted from Oklahoma City to the Haymarket.



That’s what made the highlight reels Saturday night on SportsCenter, and it’s a play that will live in Husker lore forever, but Nebraska didn’t reach its first Sweet 16 in program history because of one offensive play.

The Huskers got there because they frequently made life difficult, uncomfortable and at times nearly impossible for Vanderbilt to score. There are plenty of opponents in Nebraska’s 2025-26 season that can tell you all about it.

The Huskers didn’t just survive the moment in primetime Saturday night, they controlled everything that led up to it thanks to their true defensive identity.

“They’re hard to score against,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington admitted after his team’s heartbreaking loss to the Huskers. “I’ve gone against a lot of defenses, and I think I’ve coached 13 years as a head coach. That’s a unique, really good defense. Early on, we had trouble finding some gaps.”

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said quite simply that Nebraska's hard to score on following his team's 74-72 loss to NU. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Coming from a coach who’s spent more than a decade game planning against a wide variety of systems, that’s not a throwaway line. It’s a recognition of something Nebraska has quietly built over the course of this season, which is a defensive identity that doesn’t always show up in headlines, but consistently shows up in wins, and opposing coaches have noticed.

“I know a lot of coaches have probably said this, but they’re impressive offensively and defensively,” Washington coach Danny Sprinkle said after his team’s 76-66 loss to the Huskers. “When you play a team like this, we don't have much margin for error.”

“They’re playing well,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard pointed out after his Badgers lost by 30 to NU in early December. Fred (Hoiberg) is doing a good job. When you’re connected defensively, when you’re guarding individually instead of collectively as a team, they feast on them.”

While Nebraska’s offense has grabbed attention with its record-setting three-point shooting and ball movement, it’s the defense that has served as the backbone of this unexpected Sweet 16 run.

Nebraska's defensive effort may have not been flashy Saturday night, but easy buckets were hard to come by for Vandy. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Vanderbilt, Nebraska’s defensive impact wasn’t always flashy, but it was consistent. The Commodores entered as one of the more efficient offensive teams Nebraska has faced this season, especially after a 91-74 win over current #1-seed Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Against the Huskers, though, Vandy was forced into uncomfortable possessions throughout the game. They were sped up at times, stalled at others, and most importantly, were never allowed to fully settle into rhythm for long stretches.

Even when Vanderbilt made its inevitable push and took the lead late in the game (the kind every NCAA Tournament game seems to feature) Nebraska didn’t unravel.

Fred Hoiberg admitted that both he and the team got a little frustrated as Vanderbilt went on their run and took the lead. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“I thought we were getting a little frustrated out there,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We talked in the huddle. I said ‘guys, look up there, we still have a lead. We’re not doing great right now. Hang in there.’”

That message wasn’t just about offense. It was also about the defense holding the line. That stretch in the second half when Vanderbilt surged and briefly flipped momentum could have broken a less disciplined team. The Commodores attacked the glass and applied unprecedented pressure to create chaos for the Huskers. In fact, it’s the exact style that has fueled Vandy’s success for much of the season.

So, Nebraska made a change, and it wasn’t on offense.

“We changed up our defense, threw a little zone out there, which I think threw off their rhythm a little bit,” Hoiberg said about his late coaching adjustment.

Nebraska's second-half switch to a zone defense gave Vanderbilt fits and allowed NU to crawl back into it and take the lead late. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The shift mattered in a game in a game where Nebraska spent most of it holding off long Vanderbilt runs. Once the Commodores took the lead, the shift represented NU’s last stitch effort to regain control, and it worked.

The zone slowed the pace, forced Vanderbilt into less comfortable looks, and bought Nebraska time to regroup. It’s the kind of subtle, in-game adjustment that doesn’t show up in a box score, but can often decide tournament games.

That theme has followed Nebraska long before its historic run through the NCAA Tournament. For a team that had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this season, the defense is helping look the part of a team that knows what this pressure is like.

Even as the Huskers have set program records offensively this season, NU’s success has consistently been tied to what happens on the other end of the floor. Ultimately, when Nebraska’s defense tightens up and they have active hands in the passing lanes, the rest of the game kind of comes to them.

Senior Sam Hoiberg said NU's defense is what keys their offense, and that was the case against both Troy and Vanderbilt. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“When we get stops, that’s when we go on runs offensively,” senior Sam Hoiberg said Nebraska’s opening round win over Troy. “As soon as we started getting stops on defense, we start getting the offense rolling.”

That connection of the defense fueling the offense showed up again repeatedly Saturday night. Nebraska’s ability to force difficult shots and limit clean looks allowed it to push in transition, space the floor, and play the style it prefers. When that didn’t happen, the game inevitably tightened.

Vanderbilt, like Nebraska, entered the game with one of the more aggressive defensive identities in the country, ranking among national leaders in steal percentage. Nebraska knew it would face pressure, and in turn committed 12 turnovers on the night. Some of them were inevitable simply due to how well Vandy defends.

But Nebraska flipped that pressure back.

Both Vanderbilt and Nebraska entered the contest as feared defensive units, but it was NU to make one more stop. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By staying connected defensively, the Huskers forced Vanderbilt into their own uncomfortable moments. They contested without overcommitting, communicated through screens and made sure that even when Vanderbilt scored, it didn’t come easily to them.

“They make you play a different way,” Hoiberg said of Vanderbilt. “But for us to come out of here with a win is huge.”

Saturday night’s win wasn’t built on outscoring Vanderbilt, but rather outlasting them. There’s a reason Byington emphasized Nebraska’s defense first when asked about the Huskers after the game. Even in a heartbreaking loss, he saw what makes NU so special this season.

In the NCAA Tournament, that might be the most important trait a team can have. Having shots drop for you is an inexact science, which means overall rhythm comes and goes. However, a well-coached and connected defense travels with you no matter where you end up – much like NU’s fan base as we’ve seen over the past week in Oklahoma City.

Neutral-site games for Nebraska haven't been so "neutral" this season, and NU is 12-1 in them because of its fan support. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska is now 12-1 in its last 13 neutral-site games, a stretch that speaks not just to its offensive capabilities, but to its ability to adapt defensively in unfamiliar environments. When you’re in unfamiliar venues, sightlines can change, but a defense can be a constant.

That consistency is a major reason Nebraska has now won six-straight postseason games dating back to last year, building a level of sustained success the program has never experienced before. There’s also an element of trust within Nebraska’s defense that mirrors what fans saw on that final offensive possession.

Just as Sandfort trusted Frager to make the right play, Nebraska’s defenders trust each other to be in the right spots, to rotate correctly and to execute the game plan even when chaos is involved. That trust allows them to stay composed when things aren’t perfect, and things definitely veered away from perfect against Vanderbilt.

“They crushed us on the glass in the second half,” Hoiberg said. “We have to do a better job, whoever we’re going to play in the next round. We’ve got to do a better job on the glass if we want to continue to play.”

Vanderbilt was able to go on its run against NU thanks to a strong second half on the offensive glass. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

That’s the reality of March. Even in victory, there are areas that can end your season in the next round. For Nebraska, rebounding and finishing defensive possessions will be at the top of that list.

The Huskers will now face the winner of Florida and Iowa, which are two teams with very different styles but one common trait: they can score. The Gators bring athleticism, pace and the ability to attack downhill. Iowa, as always, brings spacing, shooting and offensive efficiency. Oh, and they know Nebraska a lot better than most after already splitting a home-and-home with them this season.

Both will test Nebraska’s defense in different ways, and both will challenge the Huskers to do what they’ve done all season – adapt without losing identity.

Tournament #1-seed Florida could be Nebraska's next opponent. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Against Florida, Nebraska will need to control tempo and limit transition opportunities. That means getting back, building a wall, and forcing the Gators to operate in the half court — where Nebraska’s defensive discipline can take over. That’d be a similar game plan to what NU put together against Michigan State earlier in the year.

Against Iowa, the challenge would shift to perimeter defense and communication. The Hawkeyes thrive on ball movement and shooting, similar in some ways to Nebraska’s own offensive identity. That means close-outs and avoiding breakdowns become critical.

In either case, Nebraska’s path forward will have similarities defensively, and it’ll mirror what they’ve done most of the season. Get stops, control runs and simply trust the system Fred Hoiberg’s put into place this season. It’s already gotten them to the Sweet 16.

If Iowa upsets Florida Sunday, the Hawkeyes could be in store for a third game against Nebraska this season. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Fortunately, this year’s Nebraska squad understands that formula, and they’ve put in the work necessary to be able to execute it on the highest of stages. It’s what kept Nebraska in position to win Saturday night and allowed them to withstand Vanderbilt’s surge.

From here on out, the moments will only get bigger, and when that happens, the teams that survive aren’t always the ones that score the most. They’re the ones that get the stops they need.

Underneath all of the offensive accolades this team has compiled this season is a defense that has carried it through the hardest moments. If you scroll all the way back to the top of this article, you might remember the short but powerful comment from Vandy’s coach.

Nebraska's historic season isn't over yet, and it has its defense to thank. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They’re hard to score against,” Byington said.



In March, there may be no higher compliment.

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