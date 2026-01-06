No. 10 Nebrasketball Holds Off Ohio State's Challenge in Columbus

Nebraska men's basketball was good early and good late on Monday in Columbus.

No. 10 Nebraska held off the challenge from Ohio State, 72-69. The Huskers improve to 15-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Buckeyes fall to 10-4 and 2-2.

The last time Nebraska was 4-0 in conference play was during the 1975-76 season.

Nebraska dominated the early going, jumping out to a 10-1 lead. The Big Red would extend that lead to as many as 14 points midway through the first half.

But the home side didn't go away easily. The Buckeyes cut the deficit to single digits by halftime, erasing it completely by the midway point of the second half.

After a couple more ties and lead exchanges, Nebraska went on a run to take control. Rianke Mast made a pair of free throws before Braden Bragen completed an and-1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum defends. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ohio State, again, refused to be put away without a fight. OSU chipped into the lead with a three-pointer to spark a 7-1 run. After another Frager and-1, the Buckeyes got a pair of baskets with a Nebraska answer, closing the difference to one point.

Jamarques Lawrence was fouled with nine seconds left, making both free throws. On the final chance for Ohio State, Christoph Tilly's three-pointer went long and Cale Jacobsen grabbed the rebound, getting it out quickly to Sam Hoiberg to run out the clock.

✅ Best start in school history

✅ First 4-0 @bigten start



No. 10 @HuskerMBB survives in Columbus to stay perfect. pic.twitter.com/Fjh4JHIrIc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 6, 2026

"(Made) just enough plays there at the end," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told the television broadcast after the game. "We missed a couple free throws, but good teams find a way to win these games. We've won a couple of these one-possession games now. To find a way to win a couple on the road has been huge for our program."

Nebraska shot 43.9% for the game, making 8-of-29 three pointers. Ohio State knocked down 45.6% of its shots, including 9-of-26 from deep.

After getting dominated on the glass in the win Friday over then-No. 9 Michigan State, Nebraska was the aggressor Monday. The Huskers outrebounded the Spartans 38-29, grabbing twice as many offensive boards (8-4).

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast reacts to a play during the first half. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Six Huskers scored at least eight points in the game, with Frager leading the charge at 15 points. He was followed by the 12 points for Rienk Mast, 11 each for Sandfort and Lawrence, and eight each for Hoiberg and Berke Buyuktuncel.

Next for Nebraska is another road game, at Indiana on Saturday. Tip in Bloomington is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

