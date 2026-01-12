No. 4 UCLA Rolls No. 25 Nebraska Women's Basketball, 83-61

LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball got an up-close look at one of the teams expected to make a Final Four run in a couple of months.

No. 4 UCLA ran over No. 25 Nebraska, 83-61, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. The Bruins improve to 15-1 on the year and 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fall to 14-3 overall and 3-3 in the league.

Nebraska went blow-for-blow with UCLA early. The Huskers protected the paint and grabbed key rebounds, keeping the Bruins off the scoreboard for more than two minutes.

The Huskers also didn't score for the first couple of minutes, but got going with a Callin Hake three-pointer followed by an Eliza Maupin layup. Back and forth buckets for UCLA and Britt Prince had Nebraska up at the 4:24 mark.

That would be the last lead of the game for the Big Red, who ended up leading for just 1:42 total.

UCLA tore off on a 7-0 run, eventually leading by six points after the first quarter. That lead doubled at halftime.

Then, in the third quarter, UCLA took full control. Nebraska went more than seven minutes without a made shot as UCLA stretched the lead to 20 points.

The Bruins were able to coast in the final frame, leading by as many as 27 points before the final 22-point difference.

UCLA dominated the paint, outscoring Nebraska 40-26 there and outrebounding the Huskers 43-28, including 16 offensive boards for 17 second-chance points. Half of those offensive rebounds came in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska shot 37.7% for the game, including 6-of-18 on three-pointers. UCLA made 47.8% of their shots, notching 9-of-24 from deep.

Six Bruins scored in double figures, led by the 18 points from Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 senior also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the double-double, to go with five steals and four blocked shots.

Five Huskers reached double figures, with Amiah Hargrove leading the way at 12 points. Logan Nissley tallied 11 points, while Jessica Petrie, Hake, and Maupin all scored 10 points.

Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a two-game road trip, beginning Thursday at Michigan State. Tip from East Lansing is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

