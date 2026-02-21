No. 9 Nebrasketball Bounces Back with Rout of Penn State
LINCOLN — Coming off a loss at Iowa earlier in the week, Nebrasketball left no doubt on Saturday.
No. 9 Nebraska hammered Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 87-64. The Huskers improved to 23-4 on the year and 12-4 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Nittany Lions fell to 11-17 overall and 2-15 in the league.
- The Game
- The Stats
- What's Next
- Big Ten Standings
- The Tournament Picture
- Video Analysis
- Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
The Game
Playing without Berke Buyuktuncel in the lineup due to an illness, Braden Frager made just his second start of the season. The talented freshman hit a pair of three-pointers midway through the first half to put Nebraska up by double digits.
But it was the Pryce Sandfort show in the first half. After breaking Cary Cochran's record for single-season made three-pointers by a Husker against Iowa, Sandfort went ballistic against the Nittany Lions. The former Hawkeye had three makes before Frager's pair. He would add two more as Nebraska built a lead to 21 points, before taking an 18-point lead into halftime.
The Nittany Lions, whose only Big Ten wins are over Minnesota and Washington, never closed the gap in the second half. The Huskers led by as many as 28 points before the 23-point difference at the buzzer.
The Stats
Nebraska shot 51.6% for the game, including 14-of-35 on three pointers. Penn State made 42.1% of its shots, making 4-of-20 from deep.
The Huskers shared the ball well, assisting on 22 of the 32 made shots.
Sandfort's heater ended with a game-high 33 points. He went 8-for-14 on three-pointers, adding nine rebounds.
Sam Hoiberg finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists. He also pulled down five rebounds and had a pair of steals.
In the starting lineup, Frager was second on the team with 15 points. He made 4-of-8 triples and grabbed six boards.
What's Next
Nebrasketball stays home on Wednesday to host Maryland.
The Terrapins are10-16 on the year and 3-12 in the Big Ten Conference. They host Washington this afternoon.
Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Big Ten Standings
After losing three out of five games, Nebraska's spot at the top of the league has slipped a bit, but Saturday's win helps keep the Huskers in contention for a top-four seed and a triple bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Nebraska is now up to No. 4 in the league, behind Michigan (15-1), Illinois (13-3), and Purdue (12-4). In a battle for that triple bye, Michigan State (11-4) hosts Ohio State (9-6) on Sunday.
Wisconsin isn't out of the picture for jumping up either. The 10-5 Badgers the 9-6 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.
The Huskers will see the Hawkeyes again, in Lincoln on March 8. UCLA, also 9-6 in the league, will host Nebraska on March 3. The other LA game is against USC (7-8). Nebraska's other game of the four to close out the regular season is against Maryland (3-12).
The Tournament Picture
The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 at this point in the season earlier on Saturday. Nebraska slotted in as a 3-seed.
The Huskers entered the day at No. 11 in the NET, with records of 5-4 against Quad 1, 7-0 against Quad 2, 4-0 against Quad 3, and 6-0 against Quad 4. As for the metrics, the Huskers were 11th in the Torvik, 11th in the KenPom, and 18th in the BPI.
Due to the order of the top 16 from the selection committee, Nebraska's first-round site for the NCAA Tournament would be Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas.
However, the Huskers need to just take care of business on their end. Earlier on Saturday, before Nebraska and Penn State had reached halftime, unranked Cincinnati finished off an 84-68 win over No. 8 Kansas in Lawrence. That's the largest win by an unranked team at Allen Fieldhouse since 1973 and snaps a 425-game run of not losing by double-digits at home to an unranked opponent.
Video Analysis
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry recap the game on the Nebrasketball Hour.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry