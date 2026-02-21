No. 9 Nebrasketball Bounces Back with Rout of Penn State

LINCOLN — Coming off a loss at Iowa earlier in the week, Nebrasketball left no doubt on Saturday.

No. 9 Nebraska hammered Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 87-64. The Huskers improved to 23-4 on the year and 12-4 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Nittany Lions fell to 11-17 overall and 2-15 in the league.

The Game

Playing without Berke Buyuktuncel in the lineup due to an illness, Braden Frager made just his second start of the season. The talented freshman hit a pair of three-pointers midway through the first half to put Nebraska up by double digits.

But it was the Pryce Sandfort show in the first half. After breaking Cary Cochran's record for single-season made three-pointers by a Husker against Iowa, Sandfort went ballistic against the Nittany Lions. The former Hawkeye had three makes before Frager's pair. He would add two more as Nebraska built a lead to 21 points, before taking an 18-point lead into halftime.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager shoots a three-point shot against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions, whose only Big Ten wins are over Minnesota and Washington, never closed the gap in the second half. The Huskers led by as many as 28 points before the 23-point difference at the buzzer.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 51.6% for the game, including 14-of-35 on three pointers. Penn State made 42.1% of its shots, making 4-of-20 from deep.

The Huskers shared the ball well, assisting on 22 of the 32 made shots.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort shoots a free throw against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sandfort's heater ended with a game-high 33 points. He went 8-for-14 on three-pointers, adding nine rebounds.

Sam Hoiberg finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists. He also pulled down five rebounds and had a pair of steals.

In the starting lineup, Frager was second on the team with 15 points. He made 4-of-8 triples and grabbed six boards.

What's Next

Nebrasketball stays home on Wednesday to host Maryland.

The Terrapins are10-16 on the year and 3-12 in the Big Ten Conference. They host Washington this afternoon.

Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Standings

After losing three out of five games, Nebraska's spot at the top of the league has slipped a bit, but Saturday's win helps keep the Huskers in contention for a top-four seed and a triple bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Nebraska is now up to No. 4 in the league, behind Michigan (15-1), Illinois (13-3), and Purdue (12-4). In a battle for that triple bye, Michigan State (11-4) hosts Ohio State (9-6) on Sunday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Leo Curtis drives against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Justin Houser. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Wisconsin isn't out of the picture for jumping up either. The 10-5 Badgers the 9-6 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.

The Huskers will see the Hawkeyes again, in Lincoln on March 8. UCLA, also 9-6 in the league, will host Nebraska on March 3. The other LA game is against USC (7-8). Nebraska's other game of the four to close out the regular season is against Maryland (3-12).

The Tournament Picture

The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 at this point in the season earlier on Saturday. Nebraska slotted in as a 3-seed.

The Huskers entered the day at No. 11 in the NET, with records of 5-4 against Quad 1, 7-0 against Quad 2, 4-0 against Quad 3, and 6-0 against Quad 4. As for the metrics, the Huskers were 11th in the Torvik, 11th in the KenPom, and 18th in the BPI.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jared Garcia shoots a free throw against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Due to the order of the top 16 from the selection committee, Nebraska's first-round site for the NCAA Tournament would be Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas.

However, the Huskers need to just take care of business on their end. Earlier on Saturday, before Nebraska and Penn State had reached halftime, unranked Cincinnati finished off an 84-68 win over No. 8 Kansas in Lawrence. That's the largest win by an unranked team at Allen Fieldhouse since 1973 and snaps a 425-game run of not losing by double-digits at home to an unranked opponent.

Via ESPN Research: Cincinnati's 16-point win is the largest by an unranked team at Kansas since Iowa State won by 24 at Allen Fieldhouse in 1973.



Video Analysis

Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry recap the game on the Nebrasketball Hour.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.