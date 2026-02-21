Selection Committee Reveals Top 16; Where Does Nebrasketball Stand?

With just over three weeks to go until Nebrasketball officially learns its fate for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the selection committee has revealed how it sees the Huskers.

On CBS late Saturday morning, the top 16 seeds were unveiled. This is simply a snapshot of how the committee sees the top of the field at this point in time, prior to any games played on Saturday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (rear) and guard Tavion Banks (6) defend. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska slots in as a 3-seed. In this reveal, the other seeds in the South Region would be Iowa State (1), UConn (2), and Texas Tech (4).

In this seeding reveal, Nebraska would potentially face UConn in the Sweet 16 and Iowa State or Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

Here's how the full top 16 went, including which region (Midwest, East, South, and West) the committee slotted them into.

Michigan MW Duke E Arizona W Iowa State S UConn S Houston MW Illinois E Purdue W Florida MW Kansas E Nebraska S Gonzaga W Texas Tech 13 Michigan State W Vanderbilt E Virginia MW

Based on this order of teams, Nebraska's NCAA Tournament first weekend would be in Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas.

Knowing where the committee has Nebraska right now in relation to those four teams shows who the Huskers need to outpace over the next three weeks to get a closer tournament site for the first weekend.

Nebraska's spot in the top 16 lines up perfectly with where the Huskers are in the NET. NU is at 11, with records of 5-4 against Quad 1, 7-0 against Quad 2, 4-0 against Quad 3, and 6-0 against Quad 4. Some of those records will shift as teams move up or down between quads.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort is already the single-season record holder for three-pointers made by a Husker. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As for the other metrics, Nebraska entered the day 11th in the Torvik and 18th in the BPI.

One metric that has become a solid indicator of seeding is Wins Above Bubble, or WAB. Nebraska is currently 6.52 wins above the bubble, good for 10th.

Below are the top 20 for the NET, Torvik, BPI, and WAB, as they were entering Saturday's games.

NET

Michigan Duke Arizona Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Purdue Houston Florida UConn Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Louisville Vanderbilt Virginia Texas Tech Arkansas Tennessee Alabama

Bart Torvik

Michigan Houston Arizona Illinois Duke Florida Purdue Iowa State UConn Kansas Nebraska Vanderbilt Texas Tech Gonzaga Louisville Michigan State Tennessee Virginia Alabama Arkansas

BPI

Duke Michigan Houston Arizona Illinois Iowa State Florida Gonzaga Purdue Louisville UConn Tennessee Michigan State Vanderbilt Kansas St. John's Alabama Nebraska BYU Texas Tech

WAB

Michigan Duke Arizona UConn Purdue Houston Illinois Iowa State Kansas Nebraska Alabama Michigan State Florida Gonzaga Texas Tech Virginia Vanderbilt Arkansas Tennessee St. John's

Nebraska Tournament Seed History

Nebraska is famously the only Power Four program without a win in the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn't mean the Huskers have never been there. Here is a look at the seeds NU has held in the past.

The Huskers have been a single-digit seed five times, including an 8-seed under Fred Hoiberg in 2024. The very first tournament appearance for the Big Red came as a 9-seed in 1986.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Danny Nee led NU to five NCAA Tournament berths in the 1990s. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska's best seed came in 1991. The 26-7 Huskers entered the field as a 3-seed, only to get upended by Xavier in the first round, 89-84.

Other single-digit seed years include 1992 (8) and 1994 (6). The three double-digit seed bids came in 1993 (10), 1998 (11), and 2014 (11).

Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is set for March 15. The bracket will be announced at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Selection Sunday: 5 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 15 on CBS

First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.