Selection Committee Reveals Top 16; Where Does Nebrasketball Stand?
With just over three weeks to go until Nebrasketball officially learns its fate for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the selection committee has revealed how it sees the Huskers.
On CBS late Saturday morning, the top 16 seeds were unveiled. This is simply a snapshot of how the committee sees the top of the field at this point in time, prior to any games played on Saturday.
Nebraska slots in as a 3-seed. In this reveal, the other seeds in the South Region would be Iowa State (1), UConn (2), and Texas Tech (4).
In this seeding reveal, Nebraska would potentially face UConn in the Sweet 16 and Iowa State or Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.
Here's how the full top 16 went, including which region (Midwest, East, South, and West) the committee slotted them into.
- Michigan MW
- Duke E
- Arizona W
- Iowa State S
- UConn S
- Houston MW
- Illinois E
- Purdue W
- Florida MW
- Kansas E
- Nebraska S
- Gonzaga W
- Texas Tech 13
- Michigan State W
- Vanderbilt E
- Virginia MW
Based on this order of teams, Nebraska's NCAA Tournament first weekend would be in Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas.
Knowing where the committee has Nebraska right now in relation to those four teams shows who the Huskers need to outpace over the next three weeks to get a closer tournament site for the first weekend.
Nebraska's spot in the top 16 lines up perfectly with where the Huskers are in the NET. NU is at 11, with records of 5-4 against Quad 1, 7-0 against Quad 2, 4-0 against Quad 3, and 6-0 against Quad 4. Some of those records will shift as teams move up or down between quads.
As for the other metrics, Nebraska entered the day 11th in the Torvik and 18th in the BPI.
One metric that has become a solid indicator of seeding is Wins Above Bubble, or WAB. Nebraska is currently 6.52 wins above the bubble, good for 10th.
Below are the top 20 for the NET, Torvik, BPI, and WAB, as they were entering Saturday's games.
NET
- Michigan
- Duke
- Arizona
- Illinois
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Purdue
- Houston
- Florida
- UConn
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- Kansas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Texas Tech
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Alabama
Bart Torvik
- Michigan
- Houston
- Arizona
- Illinois
- Duke
- Florida
- Purdue
- Iowa State
- UConn
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- Vanderbilt
- Texas Tech
- Gonzaga
- Louisville
- Michigan State
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Alabama
- Arkansas
BPI
- Duke
- Michigan
- Houston
- Arizona
- Illinois
- Iowa State
- Florida
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- Louisville
- UConn
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- Vanderbilt
- Kansas
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Nebraska
- BYU
- Texas Tech
WAB
- Michigan
- Duke
- Arizona
- UConn
- Purdue
- Houston
- Illinois
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Florida
- Gonzaga
- Texas Tech
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- St. John's
Nebraska Tournament Seed History
Nebraska is famously the only Power Four program without a win in the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn't mean the Huskers have never been there. Here is a look at the seeds NU has held in the past.
The Huskers have been a single-digit seed five times, including an 8-seed under Fred Hoiberg in 2024. The very first tournament appearance for the Big Red came as a 9-seed in 1986.
Nebraska's best seed came in 1991. The 26-7 Huskers entered the field as a 3-seed, only to get upended by Xavier in the first round, 89-84.
Other single-digit seed years include 1992 (8) and 1994 (6). The three double-digit seed bids came in 1993 (10), 1998 (11), and 2014 (11).
Selection Sunday
Selection Sunday is set for March 15. The bracket will be announced at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
- Selection Sunday: 5 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 15 on CBS
- First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
- First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
- Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
- Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
- Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
- Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
