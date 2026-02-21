All Huskers

Selection Committee Reveals Top 16; Where Does Nebrasketball Stand?

Just three weeks from Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled its top 16 teams as of today. In this snapshot of the top seeds, how does the committee view Nebrasketball?
Kaleb Henry|
Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska in position for one of its highest seeds in program history.
Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska in position for one of its highest seeds in program history. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In this story:

Nebraska CornhuskersMichigan WolverinesDuke Blue DevilsArizona WildcatsIowa State CyclonesUConn HuskiesHouston CougarsIllinois Fighting IlliniPurdue BoilermakersFlorida GatorsKansas JayhawksGonzaga BulldogsTexas Tech Red RaidersMichigan State SpartansVanderbilt CommodoresVirginia Cavaliers

With just over three weeks to go until Nebrasketball officially learns its fate for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the selection committee has revealed how it sees the Huskers.

On CBS late Saturday morning, the top 16 seeds were unveiled. This is simply a snapshot of how the committee sees the top of the field at this point in time, prior to any games played on Saturday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (rear) and guard Tavion Banks (6) defend. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska slots in as a 3-seed. In this reveal, the other seeds in the South Region would be Iowa State (1), UConn (2), and Texas Tech (4).

In this seeding reveal, Nebraska would potentially face UConn in the Sweet 16 and Iowa State or Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

Here's how the full top 16 went, including which region (Midwest, East, South, and West) the committee slotted them into.

  1. Michigan MW
  2. Duke E
  3. Arizona W
  4. Iowa State S
  5. UConn S
  6. Houston MW
  7. Illinois E
  8. Purdue W
  9. Florida MW
  10. Kansas E
  11. Nebraska S
  12. Gonzaga W
  13. Texas Tech 13
  14. Michigan State W
  15. Vanderbilt E
  16. Virginia MW

Based on this order of teams, Nebraska's NCAA Tournament first weekend would be in Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas.

Knowing where the committee has Nebraska right now in relation to those four teams shows who the Huskers need to outpace over the next three weeks to get a closer tournament site for the first weekend.

Nebraska's spot in the top 16 lines up perfectly with where the Huskers are in the NET. NU is at 11, with records of 5-4 against Quad 1, 7-0 against Quad 2, 4-0 against Quad 3, and 6-0 against Quad 4. Some of those records will shift as teams move up or down between quads.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort is already the single-season record holder for three-pointers made by a Husker.
Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort is already the single-season record holder for three-pointers made by a Husker. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As for the other metrics, Nebraska entered the day 11th in the Torvik and 18th in the BPI.

One metric that has become a solid indicator of seeding is Wins Above Bubble, or WAB. Nebraska is currently 6.52 wins above the bubble, good for 10th.

Below are the top 20 for the NET, Torvik, BPI, and WAB, as they were entering Saturday's games.

NET

  1. Michigan
  2. Duke
  3. Arizona
  4. Illinois
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Iowa State
  7. Purdue
  8. Houston
  9. Florida
  10. UConn
  11. Nebraska
  12. Michigan State
  13. Kansas
  14. Louisville
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Virginia
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Arkansas
  19. Tennessee
  20. Alabama

Bart Torvik

  1. Michigan
  2. Houston
  3. Arizona
  4. Illinois
  5. Duke
  6. Florida
  7. Purdue
  8. Iowa State
  9. UConn
  10. Kansas
  11. Nebraska
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Louisville
  16. Michigan State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. Arkansas

BPI

  1. Duke
  2. Michigan
  3. Houston
  4. Arizona
  5. Illinois
  6. Iowa State
  7. Florida
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Purdue
  10. Louisville
  11. UConn
  12. Tennessee
  13. Michigan State
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Kansas
  16. St. John's
  17. Alabama
  18. Nebraska
  19. BYU
  20. Texas Tech

WAB

  1. Michigan
  2. Duke
  3. Arizona
  4. UConn
  5. Purdue
  6. Houston
  7. Illinois
  8. Iowa State
  9. Kansas
  10. Nebraska
  11. Alabama
  12. Michigan State
  13. Florida
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Arkansas
  19. Tennessee
  20. St. John's

Nebraska Tournament Seed History

Nebraska is famously the only Power Four program without a win in the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn't mean the Huskers have never been there. Here is a look at the seeds NU has held in the past.

The Huskers have been a single-digit seed five times, including an 8-seed under Fred Hoiberg in 2024. The very first tournament appearance for the Big Red came as a 9-seed in 1986.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Danny Nee led NU to five NCAA Tournament berths in the 1990s.
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Danny Nee led NU to five NCAA Tournament berths in the 1990s. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska's best seed came in 1991. The 26-7 Huskers entered the field as a 3-seed, only to get upended by Xavier in the first round, 89-84.

Other single-digit seed years include 1992 (8) and 1994 (6). The three double-digit seed bids came in 1993 (10), 1998 (11), and 2014 (11).

Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is set for March 15. The bracket will be announced at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

  • Selection Sunday: 5 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 15 on CBS
  • First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
  • First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
  • Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
  • Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
  • Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Share on XFollow iKalebHenry
Home/Basketball