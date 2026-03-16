Predicting Nebrasketball’s Full NCAA Tournament Path: Is a Final Four Run Possible?
Nebrasketball is back in the Big Dance and looking to finally get that first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
The Huskers, the No. 4 seed in the South Region, will take on Troy on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Joining them in OKC are (5) Vanderbilt) and (12) McNeese.
Here's a prediction for every round that Nebrasketball may reach in latest March Madness.
First Round
The Troy Trojans are 22-11 and winners of the Sun Belt Conference. They were the top seed in the tournament, but got help in the championship game by facing a tired Georgia Southern team, which was on its sixth game in six days.
Troy is led by its frontcourt. 6-foot-8 forward Thomas Dowd averages a triple-double, while 6-foot-7 scores 14.8 points a game and averages 4.6 assists. Theo Seng, a 6-foot-9 center, has missed the last six games with a knee injury.
Nebraska opened as a 13.5-point favorite. That should be covered fairly easily by this Nebraska team, which will be fully rested and recovered from the battles of the Big Ten Conference slate.
Second Round
On Saturday, Nebraska will get the winner of the No. 5 seed Vanderbilt and the No. 12 seed McNeese. The Cowboys got their first NCAA Tournament in school history a year ago, but I expect the Commodores to avoid the upset.
Vanderbilt took a four-game winning streak into Sunday's SEC Championship game, falling to Arkansas. The Commodores do well defensively with steals and blocked shots, but have a tendency to foul as well. On the other end, they're adept at drawing fouls.
Nebraska has not done well when pressured on the outside with shot blockers waiting on the inside. Still, this will be a big opportunity for the Huskers to drive and draw fouls. Making three-pointers and avoiding the shot blockers would also be nice.
I have Nebraska winning this one and making it to the second weekend.
Sweet 16
Most Likely: (1) Florida
Darkhorse: (9) Iowa
Other potential opponents: (8) Clemson, (16) Prairie View/Lehigh
The Gators are the top seed in the region. The defending national champions rank in the top-10 for both offense and defense and boast the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Rueben Chinyelu.
Florida has two players scoring at least 15 points a game, but as a team, they aren't elite at the three-ball, ranking 327th in the nation in three-point percentage and 207th for three-point makes per game.
This is a matchup that could either go swimmingly for Nebraska or be the ultimate disaster. If the Gators are forced into more than 30 three-pointers, that could keep the Huskers in the game. However, Florida is the No. 1 rebounding team in the nation.
Although it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Nebraska wins this matchup, Florida is likely to take advantage of NU's biggest weaknesses: the paint and rebounding.
Elite Eight
Most Likely: (2) Houston
Darkhorse: (14) Penn
Other potential opponents: (3) Illinois, (6) North Carolina, (7) Saint Mary's, (10 Texas A&M, (11) VCU
Houston made the national title game last year and is elite at scoring the ball and turning over the opposition. While the Cougars are 28-6 on the year, four of those losses have come in the last 27 days.
Freshman guard Kingston Flemings averages 16.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. Should Nebraska reach this round, the Cougars are a tough opponent with the Final Four on the line.
Final Four
Most Likely: (1) Duke
Darkhorse: (7) UCLA
Other potential opponents: (2) UConn, (3) Michigan State, (4) Kansas, (5) St. John's, (6) Louisville
Duke is the overall No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. The Blue Devils have a top-five offense and defense, led by double-double machine and National Player of the Year favorite Cameron Boozer.
The ACC champs do have some injury issues to get figured out this week, including starting center Patrick Ngongba and starting point guard Caleb Foster. Still, the Blue Devils are the favorites to win it all.
National Championship
Most Likely: (1) Michigan
Darkhorse: (6) BYU
Other potential opponents: (1) Arizona, (2) Purdue, (2) Iowa State, (3) Gonzaga, (3) Virginia, (4) Alabama, (4) Arkansas
The committee viewed Michigan as the overall No. 1 seed just a few weeks ago. While they fall a couple of spots and remain a No. 1 seed, the Wolverines are favored just behind Duke to win the national championship.
Nebraska saw Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena earlier this season. The Huskers weren't at full strength and pushed the Wolverines, ultimately falling, 75-72.
In the unlikely world that Nebrasketball is facing Michigan for the national title, it is nothing but house money for the Huskers. In a one-game showdown, there's no telling how this team would perform. But there's a reason Michigan has been favored all year to win it all.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67
- March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52
- March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75
- March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)
- March 19 vs. Troy 11:40 a.m. TruTV (NCAA Tournament)
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry