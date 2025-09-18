Rienk Mast Ready to Make Impact After Knee Surgery Recovery
The return of Nebraska men’s basketball is fast approaching, and with it comes the long-awaited return of Rienk Mast. After missing the entire 2024–25 season due to knee surgery, Mast is healthy and ready to make his impact felt again.
Before the injury, Mast had already proven he shows up in big moments. Two of his most memorable performances came in Nebraska’s upset win over Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue, and in a dominant showing against Ohio State.
In the Purdue game, Mast was matched up with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year. Mast held his own, putting up 18 points and helping lead Nebraska to its first win over a No. 1 ranked team since 1982. The 88–72 victory was hard-fought, and Mast played a crucial role throughout.
Against Ohio State, he delivered one of the best games of his career. Mast scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three-point range, and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was a dominant, all-around performance that highlighted exactly why he’s such a key piece for Nebraska.
Mast spent the 2024–25 season sidelined, but now returns healthy and ready to lead again.
"He's in a really good place right now. With Rienk out there, everything's smoother when he's on the floor," head coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Teammates have echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how much Mast contributes beyond just his play.
"It's great to have him back on the floor. Even though he wasn’t on the court last year, he was still a big part of our team — his vocalness, his leadership, everything he's about," teammate Connor Essegian said.
Mast last played during the 2023–24 season, where he started all 32 games. He averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists per game. His size, playmaking ability and outside shooting were essential to Nebraska’s success, helping the program reach the NCAA Tournament. His efforts earned him All-Big Ten Third Team honors.
What makes Mast stand out isn’t just his statistics, but how he elevates the team around him. As a stretch big, his ability to knock down threes pulls opposing defenders out of the paint and opens up driving lanes. He is a smart passer, a vocal leader on defense and a reliable presence in the post.
His return not only fills a key spot in the lineup but also brings back a sense of confidence and leadership to a team with high goals.
As the new season begins, expectations are high. Nebraska hopes to build on last year’s tournament appearance, and a healthy Rienk Mast could be the key to taking that next step.
Nebraska faces BYU in their exhibition opener prior to the 2025–26 season on October 15. The matchup will be an early test and a strong indicator of how competitive the Huskers can be against top-tier talent.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.