Rienk Mast’s Return Could Signal A Big Season for Nebrasketball
Rienk Mast's return to Nebraska basketball isn’t just a roster move. It’s a recalibration of the team’s identity. After missing the 2024–25 season due to a knee injury, Mast reenters the fold as a frontcourt anchor with the passing vision of a guard and the physicality to battle in the Big Ten trenches.
His presence offers head coach Fred Hoiberg a rare blend of leadership, spacing, and tactical versatility, setting the stage for a more fluid, resilient Huskers squad in 2025–26. This preview dives into how Mast’s skill set could be the connective piece that elevates Nebraska’s ceiling.
Mast’s resume reflects both high-level collegiate success and international experience. In 2024, he earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and an Honorable Mention from the media, underscoring his impact in one of the nation’s toughest conferences. Before transferring to Nebraska, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward was a standout at Bradley, where he was named First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and First-Team NABC All-District 16 in 2023. That same year, he also represented the Netherlands on its senior national team, showcasing his versatility and leadership on a global stage.
Rienk Mast Film Breakdown: Nebraska’s Anchor
Mast’s offensive IQ was on full display throughout the 2023–24 season, particularly in his role as a high-post facilitator. Operating at the elbow, he consistently initiated sets with sharp reads, delivering skip passes, backdoor feeds, and dribble handoffs that kept Nebraska’s motion offense flowing.
His ability to stretch the floor as a confident pick-and-pop threat opened driving lanes for other players, while his short-roll decision-making in ball screens added another layer of versatility. Mast made quick, composed choices that elevated the Huskers’ halfcourt execution.
In his junior season (2023–24), Mast made an immediate impact in his Nebraska debut, helping lead the Huskers to 23 wins and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Starting all 32 games, Mast averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, leading the team in both rebounds and assists while ranking third in scoring.
He finished among the conference’s top 15 in rebounds (7th) and assists (15th). Mast recorded six double-doubles, the most by a Husker since 2007–08, and tallied 20 double-figure scoring games. His postseason highlight came against No. 13 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, where he poured in 15 points, including three made 3-pointers.
The Groningen, Netherlands, native excels on the glass with sharp positioning and relentless effort. While not the most explosive athlete, he’s a box-out technician, using elite positioning and timing to seal off opponents and create space for teammates to secure long rebounds.
On the offensive glass, Mast consistently generated second-chance opportunities, either by resetting possessions or capitalizing with quick putbacks. His ability to thrive in the physicality of Big Ten play made him a reliable interior presence on both ends of the floor.
Mast’s return gives Nebraska a stabilizing force at the heart of its lineup. His blend of passing vision, rebounding fundamentals, and tactical awareness makes him a rare frontcourt connector in the Big Ten. As the Huskers integrate new talent and aim for consistency, Mast’s presence will be pivotal in anchoring both the locker room and the floor. If Nebraska is to take the next step in 2025–26, it will likely be with Mast steering the engine.
