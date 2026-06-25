Rienk Mast Signs with Indiana Pacers Following NBA Draft

One of the most skilled big men in recent Nebraska history will get a shot at the NBA.

Announced on Thursday following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, former Husker forward Rienk Mast has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers. The Netherlands native spent three seasons with the Big Red, appearing in two, and played a pivotal role in helping Nebraska secure two of what became three consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Coming off a productive senior campaign that helped propel the Huskers to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, Mast will now look to bring his versatile scoring capabilities to an Indiana organization that reached the NBA Finals in 2025.

Here's the latest on Mast's journey to the NBA, including the college production that helped earn him an opportunity with the Pacers.

Indiana bound | Rienk Mast pic.twitter.com/B32V9Srx5t — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 25, 2026

Mast's Collegiate Career and Accolades

Mast spent four seasons at Bradley before joining the Big Red. After redshirting in 2019-20 due to injury, the 6-foot-10 forward totaled 1,001 points and 657 rebounds in three seasons with the Braves.

During his final season in the Missouri Valley Conference, Mast finished third in MVC Player of the Year voting while recording 26 double-figure scoring performances and nine double-doubles.

He carried that production to Lincoln as well. As a junior at Nebraska, Mast helped lead the Huskers to 23 wins and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. He started 32 games and averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest before suffering a knee injury in May of 2024 that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

The road back wasn't always smooth, but NU continued to find success in his absence, winning the inaugural College Basketball Crown. Mast ultimately elected to return to Lincoln for his final season of eligibility.

As a senior in 2025-26, he started in 34 games during what became the best season in program history. While helping lead the Huskers to a 28-7 record, Mast averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Mast finishes his collegiate career having appeared in 154 games, totaling 1,894 points, 1,094 rebounds, and 351 assists. He also recorded the third triple-double in Nebraska history against FIU on Nov. 8, 2025.

What It Means for Nebraska Basketball

NU's men's basketball's stock has never been higher, and Mast played a crucial role in Fred Hoiberg's rise. Not only did he return from an injury that threatened to end his career, but the Netherlands native also chose to return to Lincoln for his senior year.

That decision paid off. Mast helped lead the Huskers to heights they've never reached before while simultaneously elevating his professional stock as well.

Between Mast and Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska now has two players from its 2025-26 Sweet 16 team with chances to play in the NBA. For a program projected to finish 14th in the Big Ten a year ago, no one saw this coming. Recruits will undoubtedly take notice. Mast arrived in Lincoln as a proven player from Bradley, but Hoiberg's staff helped him showcase his talent on one of college basketball's biggest stages.

To his credit, he did the heavy lifting, but the Huskers can now use that as a recruiting pitch. His role in the offense was unique, and skilled bigs now have proof of concept that they can succeed while wearing the scarlet and cream.

Nebraska's NBA Pipeline (Under Fred Hoiberg's Staff)

Nebraska has had 15 former players reach the NBA, including two drafted under Fred Hoiberg's watch. Dalano Banton was selected 46th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing one season with the Huskers (2020-21), appearing in 27 games with 22 starts.

The following year, Bryce McGowens was selected 40th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets. In his lone season at Nebraska, McGowens earned Big Ten Newcomer of the Year honors while also being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman and Third-Team All-Big Ten teams.

Other Hoiberg-era Huskers, including Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga, have spent time in the NBA G League but have yet to crack an NBA roster.

Sam Hoiberg and Mast now have the opportunity to join that list as undrafted free agent prospects this summer. Both enter their next chapter with different challenges ahead. Mast has health and durability questions, and Hoiberg has questions about size. Still, both have beaten the odds to this point. Time will tell if they can do it again.