"He's Like a Mad Scientist": Nebraska's Cam Lenhardt Talks Rob Aurich, More Ahead of Fall Camp

Cam Lenhardt is embracing change.

After joining the Nebraska football program as part of the 2023 recruiting class, the Staten Island, New York, native is expected to carve out the biggest role of his career this fall. However, it's sure to look different than it has before after the Huskers made a change at defensive coordinator heading into 2026.

Moving to a four-down defensive front, the former Freshman All-American Honorable Mention selection by the College Football Network will be getting back to what he does best: rushing the passer.

From his thoughts on Rob Aurich to younger players exceeding expectations in the edge room, here's everything Lenhardt had to say during his time at the mic on Tuesday morning.

Rob Aurich replaced John Butler as defensive coordinator after the 2025 season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Lenhardt's Thoughts on Rob Aurich

Coming from San Diego State, Rob Aurich was the most high-profile addition to the Huskers' staff this offseason. A year ago, he led the Aztecs' defense to a top-15 finish nationally as they surrendered an average of just 15.4 points per game.

Lenhardt, who's seen Nebraska defenses find success with Matt Rhule at the helm, suggested Aurich's success has a lot to do with his mind.

"For me, he's like a mad scientist; he's a genius," Lenhardt said. "I like his energy level. Great person to be around, and I'm always asking him questions."

Rob Aurich during his time at San Diego State. | San Diego State Athletics

What Makes Aurich a "Genius"

Lenhardt suggested it's Aurich's ability to simplify the scheme that truly stands out.

"It's the way he teaches it to you," Lenhardt said. "It's the way he breaks it down. Sometimes he'll come in with the edges, and he'll break it down in the way that he sees it, and you'll be like, 'Dang, he knows what he's talking about.'"

Part of Aurich's success in the past has come from his players knowing the scheme seemingly as well as he does. In that regard, Lenhardt appears to be adjusting just fine.

Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy combine to stop Akron's Sean Patrick. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Welcoming a New Role

Part of the challenge Lenhardt faces is stepping into a leadership role. Heading into his fourth year in Lincoln, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender is embracing his job as a veteran on the team.

"Being in my fourth year, I learned a lot from guys like Ty (Robinson) and Nash (Hutmacher)," he said. "I learned a lot from them, and this year I've been a little more vocal and a lot of guys come to me if they have questions or want advice. It's a privilege."

Ideally, that's exactly how programs grow. Lenhardt learned from players who moved on to the NFL, and now the underclassmen on NU's roster are doing the same with him.

Kade Pietrzak played in every game for Nebraska as a true freshman in 2025. | Kenny Larabee

A Competitive Edge Room

Kade Pietrzak and William Nwaneri are two underclassmen the Huskers will likely lean on in the edge room in 2026. When asked about the duo's determination to help their position group develop depth this fall, Lenhardt suggested the two sophomores have done a good job of bringing competition to the room.

"I love having such a competitive group," he said. "We've been pushing each other in spring ball. But those are the guys that want to learn. They're always asking questions like, 'Hey, Cam, how can I get better here?' and things of that nature. So, those are two guys that I really enjoy working with."

Pietrzak totaled 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, while Nwaneri totaled 5 tackles for loss and 2½ sacks of his own. Together, they'll look to help veterans like Lenhardt and UCLA transfer Anthony Jones make an impact this fall.

Cam Lenhardt makes a tackle against Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting an Additional Year of Eligibility (If He Wants)

Lenhardt, who's totaled 55 tackles and 5½ sacks during his Nebraska career, can return to the Huskers for another season. However, similar to UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea, the fourth-year defender suggested his focus remains on 2026.

"I haven't really been trying to let it cloud my thoughts," he said. "Just trying to cross the bridge (when the season's over). But it's a blessing to have that extra year."

The edge defender went as far as saying he wouldn't want to be anywhere else. If he does use the additional season of eligibility, it appears Lenhardt would prefer to do so in Lincoln.

Jeremiah Jones catches a pass at practice. | Nebraska Athletics

Thoughts on Jeremiah Jones

One of the most interesting things we learned from Big Ten Media Days last week was the position change redshirt freshman Jeremiah Jones underwent. Out of high school, the Kentucky native was regarded as a four-star athlete recruit, and during his first season at Nebraska, he was listed as a wide receiver.

Now, Jones is set to play edge, a position he used to play on Friday nights. Lenhardt seems optimistic about the second-year player's ability to help the position group.



"He's a freak," he said. "Athletic, strong, fast. So, I don't think it will be a hard transition for him. I'm excited to see what he does."

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