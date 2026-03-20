The 3 Things Nebraska Must Do to Defeat Vanderbilt

History behind them, the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball team now has the serious business of making their entire season a rousing success.

That’s what making the Sweet 16 could represent to the Huskers. Nebraska is one win away from the Sweet 16. For most programs, making the Sweet 16 is validation of their season. Nebraska already has accomplished one major goal in the NCAA Tournament -- ending its 0-8 record in tourney games.

Nebraska will play Vanderbilt on Saturday evening with enormous stakes and prestige on the line.

Vanderbilt, a 5-seed, stands in the Huskers’ way of the Sweet 16. Vandy defeated McNeese, 78-68, on Thursday, coming back from a 12-point deficit.

It was the Commodores’ first NCAA win since 2012. Vandy is 27-8, and 11-7 in the 10-bid SEC. Vandy finished tied for fourth place in the SEC. Nebraska, a 4-seed, has won a school-record 27 games and finished tied for second place in the nine-bid Big Ten.

Nebraska-Vandy jumped out at many as a potentially elite second-round matchup between two teams having terrific seasons with the promise of more to come. Nebraska’s blowout win over Troy in the first round, 76-47, before an overwhelmingly pro-Huskers crowd at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, has added more intrigue to this game.

Is Nebraska as good as it looked against Troy? Can Vandy overcome the blazing Huskers in front of a one-sided crowd?

For Nebraska to win, there are the three things they must do against Vanderbilt in what is expected to be a tight game. Nebraska winning two of the three battles here might not be enough, not at this level of high-stakes, high-intensity college basketball.

1. Rebound the ball, particularly on the defensive end

This isn’t anything new but it’s crucial for the Huskers.

In Nebraska’s six losses, it was outrebounded, four times by double digits. More than anything, Nebraska must defend its defensive boards. Allowing offensive rebounds can be devastating to a team. You play solid defense, your opponent misses a shot but they get the ball back off the boards. It’s a sinking feeling, like when your relief pitcher blows a save in the ninth inning.

Vandy outrebounded McNeese State, 37-34, on Thursday. The Commodores rank 204th in the nation in rebounding margin, averaging 35.3 and allowing 35.0. Nebraska is right behind Vandy at 208th, averaging 34.9 and allowing 34.7.

So, statistically the teams are basically even in rebounding. That means the Huskers will need hustle and effort to ensure rebounding doesn’t become a negative. If the Huskers don’t take care of their business on the boards, this game could get away from them.

2. Stop Vandy’s guards

Vandy’s two leading scorers are guards: Tyler Tanner (19.3 points per game) and Duke Miles (16.4 points per game). Tanner scored 26 and Miles 13 against McNeese State. Tanner also had seven rebounds and five assists against the Cowboys.

Tanner, a 6-foot sophomore, shots 48.8 percent from the floor and 37.3 from distance. Tanner made the All-SEC first team, quite an accomplishment in such a powerhouse basketball league.

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner shoots against McNeese. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miles shoots 44.3 from the floor and 36.2 from distance. Tanner also is the team leader in assists at 5.1 per game.

More than anything, these are the guys Nebraska must stop.

Nebraska’s defense basically shut down Troy, holding the Trojans to 33 points below their season average. And for the Huskers, they turn defense into offense with a fast-breaking transition game.

“When we get stops, that’s when we go on runs offensively,” Huskers guard Sam Hoiberg said in a news conference after the win over Troy. “So, as soon as we started getting stops on defense, we start getting the offense rolling.”

3. Overcome the sheer joy and excitement of winning the program’s first NCAA game

If there is such a thing as a victory hangover, Nebraska is entitled to enjoy it. That inglorious 0-8 NCAA Tournament record is gone.

“I’m confident our guys will do it,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after Thursday's game.

“They’ve done it all year. And you know, this is the most emotional of all of them [winning an NCAA game] ... You talk to the players about when they got sort of soaking it in. I did. I think there was a minute, 13 [seconds] left when there was … both benches were empty and you know it’s emotional for me.

“You know I think of my dad, who’s in a home right now. You know I hope he got a chance to watch this one. I can’t wait to talk to him just because of what it means for our family.

“And it is emotional. There’s no doubt about it. But these guys all year long have moved on. They've been so resilient.

“They’ve gotten over big wins. They’ve gotten over tough losses. And I’m confident that they’re going to do that again and be locked in …

“I promise you, our guys are going to be locked in.”

The next thing is Saturday at 7:45 p.m. CDT. The game will be shown on TNT. Explosive might describe how terrific this second-round game can be.

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