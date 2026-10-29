'Now, It's for Real': Fred Hoiberg Recaps Nebraska's Exhibition Slate, Previews Opener Against Le Moyne



Just like that, the season begins.



Monday night, Nebraska will host the Le Moyne Dolphins at Pinnacle Bank Arena for its first game of the 2026-27 season after going 1-2 in exhibition play. Head coach Fred Hoiberg met with the media Thursday to discuss his takeaways from the preseason slate and the biggest keys to success for the Huskers this year.



Here's a recap of Hoiberg's remarks.

“The Mayor” and his team are still figuring things out, but Hoiberg knows mistakes will matter more once the regular season begins. Nebraska isn't without its flaws, yet NU's head coach knows he'll have to coach them out early in the year. For now, execution and effort are top of mind.

“Now, it’s for real,” said Hoiberg. “This isn’t, 'Oh, we get to learn from this.’ You just can’t have any regrets; you can’t have any situations where we come back in where we didn’t execute the game plan and get stung that way.”

“We'll have our guys prepared, and now it's all about going out and executing,” he continued. “But, yeah, there’s going to be a lot of learning lessons, especially in these earlier games.”

Forward Sam Orme before transferring to Nebraska from Belmont. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That learning curve could be especially steep for Belmont transfer Sam Orme, but Hoiberg isn't willing to rush the 6-foot-10 senior back into playing shape. Orme averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting 56% from the field last season, but he has been dealing with a hamstring/quad injury for several months. Though Hoiberg doesn't know if Orme will be ready to play Monday, the head coach stated he's back to going full speed in the non-contact portions of practice this week.

“We’re taking a very precautionary approach,” Hoiberg said. “Those hamstrings, quads, those types of things, can be tricky and linger on if you try to rush back. So, we’ll see how he’s doing Saturday, and if he’s ready to go on Monday, we’ll throw him out there. If he’s not, we’ll have another six days to get ready for the next game against Providence.”

Drake's Isaiah Carr drives to the basket against Belmont's Sam Orme. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's little doubt Nebraska would benefit from having Orme on the floor. In addition to his scoring, the Belmont transfer averaged 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game a year ago.

“He’s got great size,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously, his ability to shoot the ball, that’s his biggest strength. A 42% three-point shooter a year ago at Belmont. But he’s more than that. He can put the ball on the deck; they used him in a lot of ways.”

Orme's potential impact on NU's offense is exciting, to say the least. Whether he makes his season debut against Le Moyne or returns later in the year, his ability to stretch the floor could give the Huskers another valuable weapon.

Braden Frager motions after shooting a three-point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Orme works his way back to full strength, Lincoln native Braden Frager is coming off the best game of his career. The junior forward scored a team-high 28 points while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes against Kansas State.

Though Frager's scoring helped lead Nebraska past the Wildcats in Grand Island, his work on the glass impressed Hoiberg the most. After challenging Frager earlier in the offseason, the head coach was pleased to see him record a double-double.

“Well, he had zero (rebounds) in that Saint Louis game,” Hoiberg said. “And then he followed that up with seven at BYU, all in a half. That’s what he’s capable of doing. Then, he finishes it out with a double-double… I love the 28 points, but the 10 rebounds are what stood out to me. We’re going to need him.”

“I showed a clip on film this morning; he had a huge offensive rebound (against Kansas State). It was 61-57 with 10:08 left, and he gets it, fires it out to Taj (DeGourville), Taj hits a three. Now all of a sudden, it’s a seven-point game,” he continued. “Those are back-breakers for the opposing team. He’s certainly capable, and we need that consistency; what he’s shown the last two games.”

Former South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Damon Wilkinson in action before transferring to Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoiberg is also looking to South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson, Boston College transfer Boden Kapke, and sophomore big Leo Curtis to help on the boards. Although Curtis didn't see the floor against K-State, NU's head coach expects all three players to play important roles this season.

Kapke struggled at times during exhibition play, while Wilkinson has arguably exceeded expectations to this point. However, Hoiberg doesn't view Kapke's starting role as a competition between the two transfers. Instead, he emphasized the importance of having all three near-7-footers ready to contribute each night.

“I’m not sure it’s a competition,” Hoiberg said. “The way I look at it, it’s more about what’s going to happen in the rotation. Both those guys are going to play a big role. We’re going to need Leo. He didn’t play the other night, but I talked to him about staying ready.”

“All three of those guys, we’re going to need them,” he continued. “When we get into league (Big Ten play), we’re going to need those big-big lineups, and I’m confident in putting all three of those guys on the court.”

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