How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Le Moyne with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Crossover season has officially arrived in college athletics, offering Nebraska fans a chance to trade their football heartbreak for renewed optimism as attention shifts to the hardwood.

Despite the disappointing Sweet 16 finish to a historic 2025-2026 campaign last spring, head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men's basketball team enter the new season with a spotlight. By returning two of its major contributors from a 28-win team last season, the Huskers have the pieces for another memorable year. With many ups and downs from their 1-2 exhibiliton slate this fall, the Cornhuskers will have some time to gel as a unit before getting into the meat of their schedule.



Here's all you need to know as Nebraska opens its season Monday night in Lincoln.

How to Follow Along

Le Moyne alum Nate Champion enters his seventh season with the program while racking up an 85-96 career mark. | @LeMoyneMBB on X

Le Moyne Scout

Head Coach

Nate Champion | Entering 7th Season at Le Moyne & as Head Coach

85-96 (.470) at Le Moyne & as Head Coach

1x NE-10 Southwest Division title (2019-20)

Previous assistant at Florida Southern College, Stonehill College, Le Moyne

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 15-17 (10-8 NEC, T-3rd)

15-17 (10-8 NEC, T-3rd) All-NEC: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive, 1x All-Rookie

All-Time Series

First meeting

Sacramento State transfer Jayden Teat is part of a Le Moyne roster that is leaning on 10 Division I transfers. | Sacramento State Athletics

Key Returners

Trevor Roe | F | Sr. | The former Radford transfer is one of only two returners for Le Moyne as the 6-foot-9 forward saw limited playing time last year in averaging 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

Josiah Lee | G | Soph. | The second of two returners this year for Le Moyne, Lee appeared in 16 games as a freshman with 1.4 points per game.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Jayden Teat | G | R-Jr. | Tallied six points per game coming off the bench across 29 games last year for Sacramento State before joining the Dolphins. He also played two seasons with Utah.

Damien King | G | Soph. | The Indiana native spent his first collegiate season at UT Martin where he scored 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while starting in eight of his 29 appearances.

Khalil Williams | G | R-Soph. | Joined Le Moyne over the offseason after two seasons at Bryant where he redshirted before chipping in nearly three points per game across 23 games in 2025-2026.

Isaiah Brown | F | Jr. | Moved up from the NAIA ranks (Mount Vernon Nazarene) where he averaged over 12 points per game in two seasons before taking the step up to the NEC.

Jeremy Clayville | G | Jr. | Joined the Dolphins after transferring from conference foe NJIT where he averaged 6.8 points in 20 minutes per game last season.

Kole Williams | G | Jr. | Joins Le Moyne after adding over eight points per game at Kilgore College and experience at Florida International.

Przemek Hartman | C | Soph. | The 6-foot-10 center transferred from Louisiana-Monroe where he appeared in 25 games with two starts.

Ty Francis | F | Soph. | Heralding from Brooklyn, the Dolphins forward joined the program after spending his freshman season at Northeastern where he averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field.

Kaden Stuckey | F | Jr. | Joins Le Moyne after being a solid contributor with VMI for two seasons, including 4.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game during the 2025-2026 campaign.

Cullen Schreiner | F | Soph. | The Arizona native has bounced around the country going from Georgia Southern — where he didn't appear in a game — to Le Moyne in New York state.

Leandro Gysel | G | Fr. | The first-year guard makes the adjustment to the USA after attending high school in Switzerland.

Connor Johnson | F | Fr. | Enters his college career with Le Moyne following a standout career at Grand Rapids Christian in Michigan.

Hunter Frazier | F | Fr. | The final of three true freshman joining the Le Moyne roster, Frazier is a New York native.

Graduate transfer Shilo Jackson earned first-team All-NEC honors in his last college basketball season with Le Moyne. | Le Moyne Athletics

Key Departures

Shilo Jackson | F | Graduated | After coming off the bench at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Jackson transferred to Le Moyne for his final college basketball season where he earned First Team All-NEC honors with nearly 16 points scored per game.

Trent Mosquera | G | Transfer | The Boston native broke out in his third season with Le Moyne by scoring 13.5 points en route to Second Team All-NEC honors. Leveraged his breakout season into a transfer to Tennessee Tech.

Deng Garang | G | Transfer | The 6-foot-6 guard ranked third on the team with 10.8 points per game and over five rebounds per contest before transferring to Illinois State for 2026-2027.

Jakai Sanders | G | Transfer | The last of four players on Le Moyne to average double digits (10.7) while ranking second with the most free throws made. Made the decision to transfer to Monmouth over the offseason.

Outlook

Entering the seventh season in charge of his alma mater, Le Moyne head coach Nate Champion has retooled nearly the entire roster as the school makes the transition to full NCAA Division I membership. Coming off a 15-17 2025-2026 season that saw a third place finish in the Northeast Conference (NEC), the Dolphins return only two players from that roster in depth pieces Trevor Roe and Josiah Lee.

Shilo Jackson was a hit out of the portal as the 6-foot-9 forward earned first team All-NEC honors with a team-high 15.8 points per game. All four double-digit scorers left the program over the offseason, which included transfers from Trent Mosquera (13.5 PPG, Tennessee Tech), Deng Garang (10.8 PPG, Illinois State) and Jakai Sanders (10.7 PPG, Monmouth).

That forced Champion to hit the portal hard again as the program brought in 10 transfers and three freshmen. Jayden Teat looks to be one of the focal points based on his previous stops. He averaged six points per game off the bench for Sacramento State last season after spending a couple of years at Utah. Guard Jeremy Clayville is a proven contributor in the NEC after scoring six points per contest for NJIT last year. Plus, Kaden Stuckey (VMI), Kole Williams (Kilgore College), Przemek Hartman (Louisiana-Monroe) and Ty Francis (Northeastern) all look capable of carving out roles for the Dolphins.

Despite the turnover, coaches around the NEC respect Le Moyne as the Dolphins were picked to finish in a tie for third in the conference. Nebraska will have to defend the three-pointer in a big way Monday. If that happens, expect a blowout for the Huskers' season opener and for the program to move to 9-0 all-time against NEC foes.

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