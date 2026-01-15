Trap Games Lurk for 17-0 Nebraska with No Easy Nights in the Big Ten
The Nebraska men’s basketball team has crossed the midway point of the 2025-26 season.
At 17-0, the Huskers are assured a winning record this season, even if they never win another game, which we can assume is unlikely. While a perfect regular season isn’t impossible, it’s still highly unlikely with what Nebraska still has in front of them over the next 14 games.
The 8th-ranked Huskers are on the road for two of their next three games, but barring any setbacks, NU is favored by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas to increase the best start in school history to 20-0. Being unbeaten and favored in a majority of their games, however, also sets these next three games up as trap games for the Big Red.
In fact, a Nebraska loss in any of the next three games wouldn’t be a complete shock to anyone. On Saturday, the Huskers will visit a Northwestern team that fell by only 11 to No. 13 Illinois Wednesday night – certainly no cupcake.
NU then returns home to take on a Washington team that gave No. 4 Michigan all it could handle Wednesday night. The Huskies also fell by just eight to No. 5 Purdue and have a win over an Ohio State team that gave Nebraska its share of fits in Columbus just last week. The only blessing in disguise is that Washington will have played Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back games heading into their Nebraska showdown, so they may be a bit tired.
If the Big Red can manage those two games and improve to 19-0, their reward would be a trip to Minneapolis to take on a Minnesota team this season that’s recorded wins over then-No. 19 Iowa, then-No. 22 Indiana, and pushed USC to overtime before falling by one. Again, not exactly a lay-up of a win.
For better or worse, in the Big Ten Conference, there really isn’t a night off. Fortunately for Nebraska, they’ve navigated the differing teams quite well so far this season. For example, in NU’s 90-55 rout of Oregon Tuesday night, the Huskers tasked themselves with outrebounding a team just outside the top-25 in the key rebounding categories.
“We had to bring our hard hat,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame press conference. “We had to bring our lunch pail. We had to go out and compete with this team on the glass. That’s what they do, and that’s the reason I’m sure Dana (Altman) started that lineup was to beat us up a little bit out there. I thought our guys responded.”
Against then-No. 9 Michigan State, the Huskers had to slow down the Spartans’ transition game, and they did. Against both then-No. 13 Illinois and Indiana, Nebraska’s offense needed to be ready to win a shootout if necessary, and again, they did.
Former Creighton coach turned Oregon coach Dana Altman has seen his fair share of Nebraska men’s basketball teams in the past, and he admitted Tuesday night that this edition of the Huskers might be the most special yet.
He admitted his team simply “got their ass kicked” by the Huskers, but it wasn’t exactly because of NU’s hot shooting night. Altman credited it to how hungry the team continues to be on the defensive end, led by the efforts of senior guard Sam Hoiberg.
“They’re really good,” Altman said. “They’re really connected offensively and defensively. I think KenPom has them 15th analytically, and I think that’s a big difference from some of their previous teams. I think it’s something that’ll carry them. Defense is such a big part of it because you’re not going to shoot it well every night.”
Through 17 games, the Huskers are tied for 23rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 65.8 points per game. What’s unique about that is you won’t find Nebraska near the top in any other major statistical defensive category like steals, blocks, or defensive rebounds.
To have both statements be true is a testament to what Nebraska’s become through the midway point of the season – a team that won’t give you many easy looks at the basket, and they’ll make you pay for sloppy play.
Oregon became the latest victim of that Tuesday night in a 35-point setback that left Altman singing the praises of what Nebraska can achieve this season if they keep it up.
“I hate to jinx them, but I think they’re going to get the monkey off their back,” Altman said while referencing Nebraska’s winless record in the NCAA Tournament. “It’s hard to tell from our performance (against them), but I think they’re going to be really good. They outrebounded us, outfought us at every turn.”
