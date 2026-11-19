The No. 24-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers added another one to the win column Wednesday night, skating past the South Dakota Coyotes 73 to 47.

In a much lower-scoring game compared to their last time out, here's what head coach Fred Hoiberg had to say post-game.

Strong Defensive Performance

Hoiberg started out his post-game press conference talking about how he was happy with the defensive performance from his players.

"Our defense was phenomenal," he said. "It was a rock fight. They (South Dakota) did a good job, trying to come out and really slow the game down... I gave our guys credit; they really went out and guarded."

The Huskers held the Coyotes to only 18 points in the first half on 28% shooting. South Dakota came out in the second half and shot a lot better; however, it wasn't enough to keep up with the Nebraska offense.

Damon Wilkenson Stood Out

Hoiberg was asked if he was surprised by senior forward Damon Wilkinson's performance so far this season. He said that he gives him a lot of credit for the work he has put in.

"He's really good around the basket; obviously, that's where he scored the majority of his points," Hoiberg said. "He comes in every day and works on his three-point shot. Even the one he missed (tonight), it was right on line."

"It's a luxury to have a guy like that coming off your bench that can give you that type of spark. We had a three- or four-minute stretch where we just threw the ball to him and found a way to get him the ball on the block and he converted."

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Damon Wilkinson shoots against the South Dakota Coyotes during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoiberg also said that Wilkinson has great patience and it was really good to see him rolling.

The senior forward finished the night with 17 points, with nine rebounds and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting off the bench.

Whiplash from Emotional Neutral-Site Games to Heavy Favorites at Home

Hoiberg was asked about what he has seen of the Huskers' ability to adjust from emotional, neutral-site games to those as heavy favorites back-to-back weeks to start the season. He said that they've had a lot to cover but want to make sure they are ready for another fast-paced game this weekend.

"I thought our guys were really sharp the last few days because we had to cover a lot in two days with the pressing, with the run and jump," Hoiberg said. "Our guys know we talked a lot about that. WE had a little bit longer film session and even had a longer shoot around today just to prepare..."

The Huskers have a short turnaround with only two days to prepare before going east to the Windy City to take on the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) for another neutral-site game.

"We'll get two days and travel on the second day with an 11:00 game," Hoiberg said. "We're going to have to make sure our guys have their legs for this game and a fast-paced game that we're going to play on Sunday afternoon."

Huskers and Bulldogs face off at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The game will be televised on FS1 as part of the 2026 Bad Boy Mowers Series college basketball showcase.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.